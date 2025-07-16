Medicare Approves New DISC Surgery Center in Marina del Rey

The 11,000-square-foot facility, which opened in 2023, now offers Medicare-covered procedures such as total joint replacement, artificial disc replacement, and more

The DISC Surgery Center in Marina del Rey has been approved as an in-network provider with Medicare, following its compliance with stringent health and safety standards known as Conditions for Coverage. These standards cover critical areas including surgical services, infection control, emergency preparedness, and patient rights, aiming to ensure safe, effective, and equitable care.

The 11,000-square-foot facility, which opened in 2023 and holds AAAHC accreditation, specializes in spine and musculoskeletal care. It now offers Medicare-covered procedures such as total joint replacement, artificial disc replacement, microdiscectomies, spinal fusion, and spinal cord stimulators, performed by leading regional specialists.

Dr. Luke Macyszyn, a neurological spine surgeon and physician partner at DISC, stated, “This approval allows us to extend high-quality spine and musculoskeletal care to more Southern Californians, offering faster recoveries and better outcomes in a comfortable outpatient setting.”

The center, part of a network of outpatient facilities under DISC Surgery Center—a subsidiary of TriasMD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company—focuses on minimally invasive surgeries and interventional pain management.

New patients can schedule appointments by calling 949-988-7800 or visiting www.discmdgroup.com.