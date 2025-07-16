July 17, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: Los Angeles LGBT Center

LA Sees Second Straight Year of Homelessness Decline, Leaders Celebrate Progress

The survey, designed by the University of Southern California, reported a 17.5% drop—the largest two-year decrease on record

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the 2025 Annual Homeless Count on Monday, revealing a historic second consecutive year of declining homelessness in the city, a milestone not seen since the count began in 2005. The survey, designed by the University of Southern California and aligned with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards, reported a 17.5% drop in street homelessness since Mayor Karen Bass took office in December 2022—the largest two-year decrease on record.

The count highlighted a 13.5% reduction in makeshift shelters, including tents, cars, vans, and RVs, and an all-time high in permanent housing placements. Overall, homelessness in Los Angeles has decreased, bucking previous upward trends, with a notable 49% decline in street homelessness in Hollywood linked to Bass’s Inside Safe program, according to a recent RAND Corporation report.

Mayor Bass credited the progress to her administration’s urgent response, rejecting the previous approach of leaving people on the streets until permanent housing was available. “These results aren’t just data points—they represent thousands of human beings who are now inside, and neighborhoods that are beginning to heal,” Bass said, praising the Inside Safe initiative, which has resolved over 100 encampments citywide, and partnerships with Councilmember Nithya Raman and LAHSA CEO Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum.

Community leaders echoed the sentiment. Marvin Rostran, a Pico Union resident, noted the impact of Inside Safe on his neighborhood, allowing safe sidewalks and school access. Tracy Hernandez of the Los Angeles County Business Federation hailed the decline as a regional success, urging further action. Steve Nissen of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reported visible improvements, while Johng Ho Song of Koreatown Youth and Community Center emphasized collaborative progress.

Elected officials also weighed in. Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson cited Measure HHH housing and Inside Safe as key factors, while U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove pledged continued federal support. Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur highlighted legislation like AB 2525 to aid Inside Safe, and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath announced a new county department to enhance accountability, noting a 4% countywide decline to 72,308 unhoused individuals. Despite progress, Horvath stressed the need for bolder action, as seven lives are lost daily on the streets.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Missing 63-Year-Old Man Known to Frequent Playa Vista

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

His family last heard from him via a group text on June 22 The Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

One Injured in Marina del Rey Vehicle Crash

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

The site remained partially closed for over an hour, disrupting local traffic flow A vehicle collision at the intersection of...
News, upbeat

What to Expect at This Weekend’s “Conquer The Pier 5K and 1 Mile Race/Walk” in Venice

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Proceeds will fund community programs, youth sports, and park enhancements The Conquer The Pier 5K and 1 Mile Race/Walk will...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Arrested for Allegedly Exporting Electronics to Iran

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Ostovari, identified as the CEO of a Tehran-based engineering firm, allegedly orchestrated the scheme since 2018  A 66-year-old Santa Monica...

Photo: Pixabay
News, upbeat

California Hits Two-Thirds Clean Energy Milestone

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

This year, clean energy has powered the state for an average of seven hours daily, with over 90% of days...
News, upbeat

Venice Beach to Host First Medal at 2028 Olympics

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Venice Beach, known for its vibrant boardwalk, will kick off the 844 ticketed events, hosting the triathlon along its coastline...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Shorts Commentary: VNC Meetings Should Stay at Westminster Elementary

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

“Given the fact this location has always made sense in terms of size, location and convenience, will you risk losing...

Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office
Hard, News

Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that...

Photo: X: Marc Saltzberg (@masmarc)
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Longtime Neighborhood Advocate Marc Saltzberg Passes

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

Saltzberg supported cultural efforts like the creation of a Venice museum housed in a historic trolley car—advocating for a Pacific...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Mar Vista Home with Spa and Plunge Pool Offered at $3.6M

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

The home’s powder room stands out with Roman Clay walls and a marble sink, while European oak floors, brass fixtures,...

Photo: LA County Department of Public Health
Hard, News

County Health Leaders Decry Federal Policy Barring Undocumented from Programs

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The officials argued the policy jeopardizes care for all residents, noting it could deter people—regardless of status—from seeking treatment  Leaders...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Move to Preserve Measure J Amid Charter Error

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like...
Hard, News

Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events State Sen. Ben...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica Inc.
Hard, News

Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR