DUI Checkpoints to be Conducted Across LA This Weekend

The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols across the city starting Thursday, July 17, through Sunday, July 20 to enhance public safety and combat impaired driving.

On Thursday, July 17, a DUI checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Orme Avenue. On Friday, July 18, checkpoints are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Vermont Avenue and Washington Boulevard, Roscoe Boulevard and Woodley Avenue, and La Brea Avenue and Oakwood Avenue. On Sunday, July 20, DUI saturation patrols will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the 77th Street Area and North Hollywood Area. Note that checkpoint locations are subject to change or cancellation.

The LAPD selects checkpoint sites based on data indicating high incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and arrests. The initiative aims to educate drivers about the dangers of driving under the influence and remove suspected impaired drivers from the roads.

Authorities emphasize that impairment is not limited to alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and even legal marijuana can impair driving ability, and driving under the influence of marijuana remains illegal. First-time DUI offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license.