What to Expect at This Weekend’s “Conquer The Pier 5K and 1 Mile Race/Walk” in Venice

Proceeds will fund community programs, youth sports, and park enhancements

The Conquer The Pier 5K and 1 Mile Race/Walk will kick off Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. PDT on the Venice Beach Half Mile Pier, organizers announced Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The event, starting and ending near the Muscle Beach area, 600 yards over the water, benefits the Los Angeles Parks Foundation to support the Venice Beach Recreation Center.

Participants will enjoy a fast, flat course, with the finish line featuring a festival expo offering fitness sampling booths, a live DJ, beer garden, and vendor giveaways. All racers receive a commemorative die-cast medal, premium beach t-shirt, and cinch bag, with free downloadable photos available.

A 1 Mile race is open to all ages, catering to speed enthusiasts. Registration, including options for tacos and beer or a doggie division, closes at 11:59 p.m. PDT on race day via runsignup.com/Race/CA/Venice/ConquerThePieratVeniceBeach. Packet pickup is Friday, July 18, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at REI, 4655 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey.

Venice Paparazzi will provide a complimentary 360 Pro Video Booth at the pier’s end, with the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop, sponsored by the L.A. Parks Foundation and L.A. City Recreation & Parks. Early parking is advised at the South Lot (2100 Ocean Front Walk), North Lot (300 Ocean Front Walk), or Pier Lot (3100 Washington Blvd), with limited free street parking.

Proceeds will fund community programs, youth sports, and park enhancements.