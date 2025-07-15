July 16, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

One Injured in Marina del Rey Vehicle Crash

The site remained partially closed for over an hour, disrupting local traffic flow

A vehicle collision at the intersection of Admiralty Way and Marina City Drive left at least one person injured Monday evening, Local Accident Reports reported. 

The incident, which occurred around 6:32 p.m., prompted a swift response from local fire and medical personnel. The crash involved two vehicles in the bustling waterfront district. Emergency crews provided on-site treatment, with at least one individual transported to a medical facility for further care.

Responders worked to secure the area, managing traffic through the busy intersection as debris was cleared and evidence collected for investigation. The site remained partially closed for over an hour, disrupting local traffic flow.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is examining the cause, with preliminary focus on potential factors like failure to yield or abrupt lane changes, given the area’s complex traffic patterns and heavy pedestrian activity.

