LAPD Seeks Missing 63-Year-Old Man Known to Frequent Playa Vista

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is appealing for public assistance to find 63-year-old Rwechungula Anyabwile, who has been missing since May 22, authorities said.

His family last heard from him via a group text on June 22.

Anyabwile, described as a bald man with brown eyes, stands 6-foot-1 and weighs about 195 pounds. He is known to frequent the 5500 block of Lincoln Boulevard in Playa Vista and was last seen driving a black Hyundai Sonata with license plate 8AFS079.

His family noted he has no known medical conditions and no prior history of going missing.

Detectives and Anyabwile’s loved ones are urging anyone with information to come forward. Contact the Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 during business hours, or call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) after hours or on weekends. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or via www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also use the “P3 Tips” mobile application, selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.