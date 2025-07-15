July 16, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Pixabay

California Hits Two-Thirds Clean Energy Milestone

This year, clean energy has powered the state for an average of seven hours daily, with over 90% of days seeing 100% clean electricity for part of the time

California became the world’s largest economy to power itself with two-thirds clean energy in 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday, marking a historic shift as the state leans heavily on renewable sources. 

Data released by the state shows 67% of retail electricity sales last year came from solar, wind, hydro, nuclear, geothermal, and biomass, up from 61% in 2022 and 41% a decade ago.

The milestone, highlighted three years into Newsom’s tenure, comes as the state added a record 7,000 megawatts of clean capacity to the grid in 2024, surpassing previous highs set in 2022 and 2023, according to the Governor’s office. This year, clean energy has powered the state for an average of seven hours daily, with over 90% of days seeing 100% clean electricity for part of the time, equating to 51.9 days so far—nearly 30% of 2025.

Since 2019, 25,000 megawatts of new energy, mostly solar and battery storage, have been integrated, aligning with a 2023 roadmap targeting 148,000 megawatts by 2045. California’s battery storage capacity has surged 1,944% since 2019, reaching 15,000 megawatts, storing excess solar power for evening use. Solar alone accounts for over 21,000 megawatts, with a recent peak of 21,500 megawatts in May.

The shift has cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20% since 2000, despite a 78% GDP rise, with power sector emissions halving since 2009. The state leads the U.S. with over 500,000 clean energy jobs, outpacing fossil fuel employment sevenfold, according to Newsom’s office.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

One Injured in Marina del Rey Vehicle Crash

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

The site remained partially closed for over an hour, disrupting local traffic flow A vehicle collision at the intersection of...
News, upbeat

What to Expect at This Weekend’s “Conquer The Pier 5K and 1 Mile Race/Walk” in Venice

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Proceeds will fund community programs, youth sports, and park enhancements The Conquer The Pier 5K and 1 Mile Race/Walk will...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Arrested for Allegedly Exporting Electronics to Iran

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Ostovari, identified as the CEO of a Tehran-based engineering firm, allegedly orchestrated the scheme since 2018  A 66-year-old Santa Monica...
News, upbeat

Venice Beach to Host First Medal at 2028 Olympics

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Venice Beach, known for its vibrant boardwalk, will kick off the 844 ticketed events, hosting the triathlon along its coastline...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Shorts Commentary: VNC Meetings Should Stay at Westminster Elementary

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

“Given the fact this location has always made sense in terms of size, location and convenience, will you risk losing...

Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office
Hard, News

Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that...

Photo: X: Marc Saltzberg (@masmarc)
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Longtime Neighborhood Advocate Marc Saltzberg Passes

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

Saltzberg supported cultural efforts like the creation of a Venice museum housed in a historic trolley car—advocating for a Pacific...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Mar Vista Home with Spa and Plunge Pool Offered at $3.6M

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

The home’s powder room stands out with Roman Clay walls and a marble sink, while European oak floors, brass fixtures,...

Photo: LA County Department of Public Health
Hard, News

County Health Leaders Decry Federal Policy Barring Undocumented from Programs

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The officials argued the policy jeopardizes care for all residents, noting it could deter people—regardless of status—from seeking treatment  Leaders...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Move to Preserve Measure J Amid Charter Error

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like...
Hard, News

Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events State Sen. Ben...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica Inc.
Hard, News

Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted...
Hard, News

Sunday Concert to Honor Late Venice Musician Dale Henderson

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Henderson was the former front man and guitarist of the Venice crossover thrash band Beowulf A concert honoring the late...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Weekly Yoga Sessions Offered at Venice Branch Library

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Open to all skill levels, the sessions aim to guide attendees in balancing body, mind, and spirit The Venice Branch...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR