Photo: Getty

Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans

VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that helps military veterans transition into technology careers, will hold a soft launch for its new Los Angeles chapter on Thursday, July 17, with a networking event at The Auld Fella on Wilshire Boulevard.

The two-hour event, scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., aims to connect veterans with tech professionals, community leaders and one another. Organizers say attendees will have the chance to learn about the group’s local and national initiatives, and provide input on future meetups.

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans in its network. The organization offers support in education, employment, and entrepreneurship for veterans seeking roles in the tech sector.

The Los Angeles soft launch will feature food, drinks, and informal networking. The Auld Fella is located at 11831 Wilshire Blvd., in West Los Angeles.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.fi/e/vetsintech-la-chapter-soft-launch-tickets-1412777107359?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse&keep_tld=1.

