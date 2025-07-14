Venice Shorts Commentary: VNC Meetings Should Stay at Westminster Elementary

“Given the fact this location has always made sense in terms of size, location and convenience, will you risk losing attendees to save nothing?” writes Nick Antonicello

By Nick Antonicello

The relocation of the monthly meeting of the Venice Neighborhood Council makes little to no sense based on the simple premise that most of the 40,000 or so residents live west of Lincoln Blvd.

I’m not aware of any standing committee or ad-hoc committee that meets east of Lincoln to date.

It is obvious that an overwhelming majority of the board membership as well as stakeholders and committee members reside west of Lincoln and from a convenience standpoint to say nothing of the parking ease, why would anyone want to move to an obscure portion of this neighborhood that probably identifies more with Mar Vista?

Since we have a new, incoming board, shouldn’t this decision be left to those that will serve for the next two years upon being sworn to office?

Some are now trying to rationalize and justify this wrong-headed thinking as an issue of cost.

Nothing could be further from the truth than the old adage of bending over for a single penny when the dollars are flying over your head!

Consider the following:

The Los Angeles operating budget for 2025-26 is $13.9 billion dollars

The city is running a $1 billion dollar deficit

It costs LA $38M per day to operate

It costs LA $266M a week and slightly over $1.1 billion per month or $158,675 per hour

If changing the venue saves $2,700, that cost savings to the City of Los Angeles is: 0.00001942%!

But more importantly, why has this become an either/or proposition?

There are a multitude of locations west of Lincoln to consider that are far more convenient than what is being proposed:

Oakwood Recreational Center

Venice Boys & Girls Club

Saint Mark’s

Given the fact this location has always made sense in terms of size, location and convenience, will you risk losing attendees to save nothing?

Isn’t the goal to have a locale that provides maximum exposure and convenience to a majority of stakeholders?

How has that gotten lost in this obvious rush to judgement?

And why isn’t a survey being provided to stakeholders so they can weigh in?

The current location makes the most sense for so many reasons, and if you need to reach above the bureaucracy of that school facility, there are plenty of allies like school board member Nick Melvoin or his chief of staff Allison Holdorff-Polhill that if contacted would be glad to help.

Fact one: the site proposed is inconvenient for a majority of stakeholders

Fact two: the current site is the largest available location with a long history of hosting these meetings for decades.

Fact three: there is no real or perceived cost savings to anyone

Let’s stop rationalizing the relocation of these meetings under the false premise of cost while throwing convenience out with the baby and the bathwater to boot!

If the new board wants to experiment with other sites, let that be a discussion for another day.

For now, let’s reach out to the appropriate governmental parties and keep this site as the most logical for all stakeholders.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively covers the deliberations of the VNC. A member of the Oceanfront Walk Committee, you can contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com