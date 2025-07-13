July 15, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Newly Built Mar Vista Home with Spa and Plunge Pool Offered at $3.6M

A newly constructed four-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 12912 McCune Ave. in Mar Vista hit the market Tuesday with an asking price of $3,595,000, real estate records show. Spanning 3,212 square feet, the property equates to roughly $1,119 per square foot.

Located on a quiet street between Beethoven and Walgrove, the single-family residence features a modern design with vertical siding, native plantings, and a limestone water fountain at the entrance. A 22-foot entryway with natural light, oak millwork, and a brass chandelier leads into a main living area highlighted by a floor-to-ceiling tiled fireplace and sliding doors opening to a courtyard with a spa and plunge pool.

The kitchen includes a travertine island, rift-cut oak cabinetry, Thermador appliances, and a Moroccan-tiled hood, with a walk-in pantry for additional storage. Upstairs, the primary suite offers custom millwork, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a soaking tub, travertine shower, and Phylrich faucets. All additional bedrooms are en-suite, and a main-floor guest suite can double as an office.

The home’s powder room stands out with Roman Clay walls and a marble sink, while European oak floors, brass fixtures, and Venetian plaster walls run throughout. Outdoor spaces include a bamboo-framed lounge area, suitable for dining or relaxation, with nearby access to Penmar Golf Course.

Open houses are scheduled for July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/12912-mccune-avenue-los-angeles-ca-90066/1882085304359727369/.

