Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events

State Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) outlined Thursday the challenges and opportunities facing Los Angeles as it prepares to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to a press release from his office. The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events, which he chairs.

Allen, referencing testimony from Ryan Becker of Visit California, Fesia Davenport of Los Angeles County, Reynold Hoover of the LA28 Organizing Committee, and Paul Krekorian of the City of Los Angeles, said the city plans to use 40 existing or planned venues across the region, minimizing new construction.

The press release stated the Games could generate up to $18 billion in economic output, yield $700 million in state and local tax revenues, and create nearly 100,000 jobs in sectors like hospitality and construction. It also mentioned the private, nonprofit LA28 Organizing Committee’s ability to cover costs without taxpayer funding, though it emphasized the need for improved coordination among city, county, and state entities over the next three years.

“Los Angeles is gearing up to welcome the world with the extraordinary celebration of international unity,” Allen said in a release, adding that the committee will focus on transportation, security, hospitality, and workforce readiness, providing oversight and support.