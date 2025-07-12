County Health Leaders Decry Federal Policy Barring Undocumented from Programs

The officials argued the policy jeopardizes care for all residents, noting it could deter people—regardless of status—from seeking treatment

Leaders of Los Angeles County’s health departments expressed alarm Friday over a new federal policy that excludes undocumented residents from accessing federally funded health and social service programs, calling it a threat to public health.

The statement came from Dr. Barbara Ferrer of Public Health, Dr. Christina Ghaly of Health Services, and Dr. Lisa Wong of Mental Health Services.

The officials argued the policy jeopardizes care for all residents, noting it could deter people—regardless of status—from seeking treatment due to fear. They warned of potential increases in untreated illnesses, mental health crises, substance use disorders, and emergency room visits, which could exacerbate homelessness and spread communicable diseases.

“Health care is a human right essential for everyone’s well-being,” the statement read, emphasizing the county’s commitment to serving all, regardless of immigration status. The leaders said the policy strains providers and deepens inequities, urging federal officials to reconsider.