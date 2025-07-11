Weekly Yoga Sessions Offered at Venice Branch Library

Open to all skill levels, the sessions aim to guide attendees in balancing body, mind, and spirit

The Venice Branch Library hosts free weekly yoga sessions on Wednesdays, offering participants a chance to enhance physical and mental well-being through movement and breathwork, organizers announced Friday. The classes, funded by the Friends of Venice Library, begin from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 501 S Venice Blvd.

Open to all skill levels, the sessions aim to guide attendees in balancing body, mind, and spirit. Participants are asked to arrive on time, with ample parking available on site. For ADA accommodations, contact (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours in advance; Spanish speakers can also request assistance at the same number.

The program will continue every Wednesday, with no admission fee, though organizers encourage support through library membership. More details are available at https://www.lapl.org/branches/venice.