Suspect Arrested in Shoe Retail Theft Spree Across LA County

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail Crimes Task Force arrested 23-year-old Henry Rivera of Compton on July 2 in connection with a series of thefts targeting shoe retailers across Los Angeles County, authorities said Thursday.

Rivera was apprehended in the 100 block of E. Alondra Boulevard, Compton, following a search warrant that linked him to nine incidents of robbery and grand theft, totaling an estimated $25,800 in stolen goods. During the search, police recovered two firearms and a significant quantity of merchandise.

Rivera faces charges of grand theft under Penal Code 487(a) and was booked under number 7045272 with bail set at $300,000.

