July 11, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAPD

Suspect Arrested in Shoe Retail Theft Spree Across LA County

During the search, police recovered two firearms and a significant quantity of merchandise

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail Crimes Task Force arrested 23-year-old Henry Rivera of Compton on July 2 in connection with a series of thefts targeting shoe retailers across Los Angeles County, authorities said Thursday.

Rivera was apprehended in the 100 block of E. Alondra Boulevard, Compton, following a search warrant that linked him to nine incidents of robbery and grand theft, totaling an estimated $25,800 in stolen goods. During the search, police recovered two firearms and a significant quantity of merchandise.

Rivera faces charges of grand theft under Penal Code 487(a) and was booked under number 7045272 with bail set at $300,000. 

Tips can be reported to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247), or anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). The “P3 Tips” mobile app also accepts submissions selecting the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers program.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Seizes $476 Million in Illegal Cannabis

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The operation, described as UCETF’s largest to date, involved support from multiple state agencies The state confiscated $476 million worth...

Photo: LA Louver
News, upbeat

L.A. Louver Marks David Hockney’s 88th with Exhibit

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

Hockney, a British artist born in 1937, gained fame with the British Pop Art movement and later became known for...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Tennis and Pickleball Event by Adidas Comes to the Marina Racquet Club

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

The event, limited to the first 1,000 participants, features pro-led tennis and pickleball sessions, live DJ performances, and brand activations...

Photo: CLD Stylehouse
Dining, News

Promenade Restaurant Introduces Lunch Menu Set at $18 Per Person

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

The fixed $18 price point targets commuters and those seeking a power lunch or a change of scenery The restaurant...
Hard, News

Metro Reports Crime Drop, Higher Rider Satisfaction, and Progress on Major Projects

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The Authority said the drop in violent incidents—down to the lowest level since May 2019—coincided with more uniformed personnel and...
News, upbeat

Venice Pier to Host Block Party and Beach Cleanup This Saturday

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The event will feature a beach cleanup, live music by The Brobots, face painting, balloon animals, and local vendors The...

Photo: Instagram: @kassiclub
Dining, News

New Greek-Inspired Rooftop Opens in Venice: REPORT

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

Diners can expect hand-pulled flatbread with za’atar, salmon crudo with spicy aioli, and more A new rooftop restaurant offering a...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Council Votes in Support of Park-Centric Future at Airport Site

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The decision followed a contentious meeting with over 140 public speakers and more than 1,000 emails received by the council...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Proposed Resilient Rebuilding Authority

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The agency, to be run by political appointees, would manage permitting, development, zoning, and funding, modeled after post-disaster recoveries Los...

Photo: Instagram: @pumahoops & @veniceball
News, upbeat

Puma and Venice Basketball League Launch 20th Anniversary Sneaker

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

A joint Instagram post’s caption describes the sneaker as embodying “20 years of blood, sweat, and tears,” built for those...
News, upbeat

‘Adoptapalooza’ Pet Adoption Festival Returns to Main Street This Weekend

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

The free, family-friendly event aims to connect adoptable animals with new owners Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center will host...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Anti-Drunk Driving Resolution Introduced as City Council Honors Late Palisades Teen Killed in Crash

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Levi, who was set to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was killed by a drunk driver on May...
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: AEG
News, upbeat

Over 40 Pounds of Waste Cleared from Venice Beach after Local Groups Organize Cleanup

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The initiative aims to inspire residents to adopt small, meaningful changes, such as avoiding single-use plastics The LA Galaxy, in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR