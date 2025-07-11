Sunday Concert to Honor Late Venice Musician Dale Henderson

Henderson was the former front man and guitarist of the Venice crossover thrash band Beowulf

A concert honoring the late Dale Henderson, former front man and guitarist of the Venice crossover thrash band Beowulf, is scheduled for Sunday at the Eagles venue, organizers announced Friday. Henderson died on May 13 at age 59.

The event, set for July 13, will feature performances by Beowulf—both past and present members—alongside Luicidal, Cycotic Youth, No Reaction, Neighborhood Watch, Paint the Town Rad, and Lifer. DJ JVSTIN and special guests will also participate. Organizers described it as a gathering for the Venice punk community to pay tribute to Henderson, inviting all to join.

The show aims to celebrate Henderson’s legacy with the local music scene, with proceeds potentially supporting related causes.