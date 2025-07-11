July 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass

Mayor Bass Issues Directive to Protect Immigrant Communities

The order expands access to city resources for affected families and requests records from ICE, including details on arrests

Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive Friday to strengthen support for the city’s immigrant communities amid recent federal immigration raids, her office announced. The order, issued on July 11, enhances protocols against using city resources for immigration enforcement and seeks federal records on the raids.

Bass directed all city departments to develop preparedness plans within two weeks, including training to comply with a 2024 ordinance prohibiting city support for federal immigration enforcement. The directive also establishes a working group led by the Los Angeles Police Department, involving the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, immigrant rights organizations, and community leaders, to refine police responses to federal actions.

The order expands access to city resources for affected families through designated Immigrant Affairs Liaisons and requests records from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including details on arrests and raid costs. It follows large-scale federal operations last month that disrupted families and deterred residents from accessing services, Bass said.

“We are a proud city of immigrants, and with the Trump Administration signaling chaotic approaches, I’m ensuring we support these communities,” Bass stated. She added that the city is pursuing legal action against the administration after federal agents targeted MacArthur Park and deployed militarized vehicles near a summer camp this week.

