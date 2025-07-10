THIS WEEKEND: Tennis and Pickleball Event by Adidas Comes to the Marina Racquet Club

The event, limited to the first 1,000 participants, features pro-led tennis and pickleball sessions, live DJ performances, and brand activations

A one-day sports event blending tennis and pickleball with a West Coast flair is set to take place Saturday at the Marina Racquet Club, organizers said Wednesday. The Grand Slam Experience Club, hosted by Break Sports in partnership with adidas, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, with a watch party starting at 10 a.m. at the Lighthouse Club, 1601 Main St.

The event, limited to the first 1,000 participants, features pro-led tennis and pickleball sessions, live DJ performances, and brand activations. Admission for the play experience ranges from $25 to $35 depending on the activity, while the watch party is free. Registration is required online.

The program includes specialized sessions such as “Kings & Queens” and “TENNFIT” at $35 each, and a Pickleball Mixer at $25, with times spanning from noon to 4 p.m. Attendees can view and purchase adidas’ new London Originals Collection, which highlights sport and style heritage, marking the brand’s trefoil return to tennis after three decades.

Trisha Goyal, founder and CEO of Break Sports, said the event reimagines London’s summer tennis tradition with Los Angeles’ cultural energy. “It’s where pros, first-timers, and fans can come together to play, watch, and connect,” she noted in a release. Annette Steingass, senior director at adidas, added that the event reflects the collection’s inspiration, catering to a new generation viewing tennis as both sport and lifestyle.

Additional highlights include strawberry-infused drinks from Hint Water, a courtside nail art station by Olive & June, lemon health drinks by Bio.me, and Pimm’s-inspired cocktails by Quartz Cocktails. Giveaways will feature $100 adidas gift cards.

Register: https://www.breaksports.com/clubs/grand-slam