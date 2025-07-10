July 11, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

THIS WEEKEND: Tennis and Pickleball Event by Adidas Comes to the Marina Racquet Club

The event, limited to the first 1,000 participants, features pro-led tennis and pickleball sessions, live DJ performances, and brand activations

A one-day sports event blending tennis and pickleball with a West Coast flair is set to take place Saturday at the Marina Racquet Club, organizers said Wednesday. The Grand Slam Experience Club, hosted by Break Sports in partnership with adidas, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, with a watch party starting at 10 a.m. at the Lighthouse Club, 1601 Main St.

The event, limited to the first 1,000 participants, features pro-led tennis and pickleball sessions, live DJ performances, and brand activations. Admission for the play experience ranges from $25 to $35 depending on the activity, while the watch party is free. Registration is required online.

The program includes specialized sessions such as “Kings & Queens” and “TENNFIT” at $35 each, and a Pickleball Mixer at $25, with times spanning from noon to 4 p.m. Attendees can view and purchase adidas’ new London Originals Collection, which highlights sport and style heritage, marking the brand’s trefoil return to tennis after three decades.

Trisha Goyal, founder and CEO of Break Sports, said the event reimagines London’s summer tennis tradition with Los Angeles’ cultural energy. “It’s where pros, first-timers, and fans can come together to play, watch, and connect,” she noted in a release. Annette Steingass, senior director at adidas, added that the event reflects the collection’s inspiration, catering to a new generation viewing tennis as both sport and lifestyle.

Additional highlights include strawberry-infused drinks from Hint Water, a courtside nail art station by Olive & June, lemon health drinks by Bio.me, and Pimm’s-inspired cocktails by Quartz Cocktails. Giveaways will feature $100 adidas gift cards.

Register: https://www.breaksports.com/clubs/grand-slam

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Seizes $476 Million in Illegal Cannabis

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The operation, described as UCETF’s largest to date, involved support from multiple state agencies The state confiscated $476 million worth...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Suspect Arrested in Shoe Retail Theft Spree Across LA County

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

During the search, police recovered two firearms and a significant quantity of merchandise The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail...

Photo: LA Louver
News, upbeat

L.A. Louver Marks David Hockney’s 88th with Exhibit

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

Hockney, a British artist born in 1937, gained fame with the British Pop Art movement and later became known for...

Photo: CLD Stylehouse
Dining, News

Promenade Restaurant Introduces Lunch Menu Set at $18 Per Person

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

The fixed $18 price point targets commuters and those seeking a power lunch or a change of scenery The restaurant...
Hard, News

Metro Reports Crime Drop, Higher Rider Satisfaction, and Progress on Major Projects

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The Authority said the drop in violent incidents—down to the lowest level since May 2019—coincided with more uniformed personnel and...
News, upbeat

Venice Pier to Host Block Party and Beach Cleanup This Saturday

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The event will feature a beach cleanup, live music by The Brobots, face painting, balloon animals, and local vendors The...

Photo: Instagram: @kassiclub
Dining, News

New Greek-Inspired Rooftop Opens in Venice: REPORT

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

Diners can expect hand-pulled flatbread with za’atar, salmon crudo with spicy aioli, and more A new rooftop restaurant offering a...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Council Votes in Support of Park-Centric Future at Airport Site

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The decision followed a contentious meeting with over 140 public speakers and more than 1,000 emails received by the council...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Proposed Resilient Rebuilding Authority

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The agency, to be run by political appointees, would manage permitting, development, zoning, and funding, modeled after post-disaster recoveries Los...

Photo: Instagram: @pumahoops & @veniceball
News, upbeat

Puma and Venice Basketball League Launch 20th Anniversary Sneaker

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

A joint Instagram post’s caption describes the sneaker as embodying “20 years of blood, sweat, and tears,” built for those...
News, upbeat

‘Adoptapalooza’ Pet Adoption Festival Returns to Main Street This Weekend

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

The free, family-friendly event aims to connect adoptable animals with new owners Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center will host...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Anti-Drunk Driving Resolution Introduced as City Council Honors Late Palisades Teen Killed in Crash

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Levi, who was set to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was killed by a drunk driver on May...
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: AEG
News, upbeat

Over 40 Pounds of Waste Cleared from Venice Beach after Local Groups Organize Cleanup

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The initiative aims to inspire residents to adopt small, meaningful changes, such as avoiding single-use plastics The LA Galaxy, in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR