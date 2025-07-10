Promenade Restaurant Introduces Lunch Menu Set at $18 Per Person

The fixed $18 price point targets commuters and those seeking a power lunch or a change of scenery

The restaurant 1212 Santa Monica began serving lunch Wednesday, offering a $18 prix fixe menu from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., officials announced.

The menu includes a choice of Chef’s Salad or Soup to start, followed by main courses such as a Sicilian Burger, Lasagna, Pesto Chicken Sandwich, or Chicken Curry Rice Bowl. The fixed $18 price point targets commuters and those seeking a power lunch or a change of scenery, providing an affordable midday dining option.

The 10,000-square-foot space of the restaurant features a two-story layout with unobstructed views. The main floor includes a bar and dining area, while an upstairs wrap-around balcony offers additional seating. A secondary upstairs area serves as an after-hours lounge and private event space. A striking bow-truss ceiling with over 100 copper drop lights anchors the interior, complemented by warm woods, textured stone, and colorful tiles. Patio seating on the main level and a glass façade with bi-fold doors enhance the connection to the lively Promenade energy.