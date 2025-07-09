Venice Pier to Host Block Party and Beach Cleanup This Saturday

The event will feature a beach cleanup, live music by The Brobots, face painting, balloon animals, and local vendors

The Venice Pier Association is set to host its Second Saturday Block Party and Beach Cleanup this Saturday, July 12 along Washington Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, organizers announced.

The event, running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including a beach cleanup, live music by The Brobots, face painting, balloon animals, and local vendors. The Venice Paparazzi Photo Booth will also be available, offering a fun photo opportunity for attendees.

A Boomerang Booth will be stationed in front of Washington Square Pizza, highlighting the popular local eatery. “If you haven’t tried it, you should. It will be your new favorite,” organizers noted.

The event is presented by a coalition of local businesses and organizations, including Venice Pier Association, Baja Cantina, Venice Whaler, Nalu Vida, Kiano Cafe, The Yoga Nest, Cold Stone Creamery, Cow’s End, and Heal the Bay, which will lead the beach cleanup efforts.