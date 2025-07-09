New Greek-Inspired Rooftop Opens in Venice: REPORT

Diners can expect hand-pulled flatbread with za’atar, salmon crudo with spicy aioli, and more

A new rooftop restaurant offering a taste of the Greek islands opened late last month at the Hotel Erwin, according to Los Angeles Magazine. Kassi Venice Beach, launched by the Wish You Were Here Group on June 28, 2025, brings a 6,000-square-foot space with terracotta pots, rattan furniture, handmade tiles, and ocean views to 1697 Pacific Ave.

The venue, which operates daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until midnight Thursday through Saturday, features a menu crafted by chef-partner Thomas Lim, blending Athenian and California influences. Diners can expect mezze, salads, crudo, vegetable dishes, and skewers, including hand-pulled flatbread with za’atar, salmon crudo with spicy aioli, and lamb meatball skewers with pomegranate molasses, the magazine reported.

The beverage program includes spritzes, martinis, and non-alcoholic options, with standout cocktails like the Honeydew Thyme Paloma and Grecian Negroni, according to Los Angeles Magazine. Future plans include live music and DJ sets to enhance the experience.

Kassi follows the success of its Las Vegas counterpart, which has dominated the dining and nightlife scene since 2021. The Wish You Were Here Group, known for trendy spots like Élephante and Belles Beach House, aims to create a transportive escape, with founder Nick Mathers citing the venue’s community focus and prime views as key draws.