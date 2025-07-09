July 10, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Metro Reports Crime Drop, Higher Rider Satisfaction, and Progress on Major Projects

The Authority said the drop in violent incidents—down to the lowest level since May 2019—coincided with more uniformed personnel and partnerships to address homelessness, mental health issues, and drug use

Violent crime on Los Angeles Metro dropped nearly 29% in May 2025 compared to the same month a year earlier, transit officials said Tuesday during the agency’s annual “State of the Agency” event, citing efforts to increase visible security and address social service needs across the system.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the drop in violent incidents—down to the lowest level since May 2019—coincided with more uniformed personnel and partnerships with city and county agencies to address homelessness, mental health issues, and drug use.

Metro officials also reported a 66% decline in operator assaults in the first quarter of 2025, following the completion of a fleetwide retrofit of bus operator barriers in December 2024. The agency became the first in the country to complete such an installation across its entire active fleet.

The updates come as Metro rolls into its 2026 fiscal year under new board leadership. Fernando Dutra, a Whittier city council member, assumed the role of board chair from L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins joined both officials in outlining key goals and performance metrics.

Among the new fiscal year’s priorities are extensions of major rail lines, including the A Line to Pomona and the first completed phase of the D Line subway extension. Other projects underway include improvements to the G Line, the Southeast Gateway Line, and express lane expansions on the I-105 freeway.

Customer satisfaction has also improved, according to a February 2025 rider survey. Eighty-seven percent of respondents reported being “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with Metro service, and 53% said they had noticed improvements over the past year—primarily in service quality and safety.

In the past year, Metro opened several new transportation hubs, including the LAX/Metro Transit Center, which links two rail lines and 14 bus routes to Los Angeles International Airport. It also launched the 5.5-mile Rail-to-Rail pedestrian and bike corridor in South L.A., and released a draft environmental report for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor, a proposed high-capacity transit line connecting the Valley and the Westside.

Federal funding is also playing a role in Metro’s expansion. The agency secured an $893 million grant for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail project and continues to push forward on environmental reviews and planning for future corridors.

“As we prepare for global events like the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics, we’re using these moments to secure long-term improvements to LA’s infrastructure,” Wiggins said in a statement.

In addition to construction, Metro plans to roll out new open-gangway subway trains, upgrade mobile payment systems, and launch a consolidated app for riders over the next fiscal year.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: CLD Stylehouse
Dining, News

Promenade Restaurant Introduces Lunch Menu Set at $18 Per Person

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

The fixed $18 price point targets commuters and those seeking a power lunch or a change of scenery The restaurant...
News, upbeat

Venice Pier to Host Block Party and Beach Cleanup This Saturday

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The event will feature a beach cleanup, live music by The Brobots, face painting, balloon animals, and local vendors The...

Photo: Instagram: @kassiclub
Dining, News

New Greek-Inspired Rooftop Opens in Venice: REPORT

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

Diners can expect hand-pulled flatbread with za’atar, salmon crudo with spicy aioli, and more A new rooftop restaurant offering a...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Council Votes in Support of Park-Centric Future at Airport Site

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The decision followed a contentious meeting with over 140 public speakers and more than 1,000 emails received by the council...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Proposed Resilient Rebuilding Authority

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The agency, to be run by political appointees, would manage permitting, development, zoning, and funding, modeled after post-disaster recoveries Los...

Photo: Instagram: @pumahoops & @veniceball
News, upbeat

Puma and Venice Basketball League Launch 20th Anniversary Sneaker

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

A joint Instagram post’s caption describes the sneaker as embodying “20 years of blood, sweat, and tears,” built for those...
News, upbeat

‘Adoptapalooza’ Pet Adoption Festival Returns to Main Street This Weekend

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

The free, family-friendly event aims to connect adoptable animals with new owners Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center will host...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Anti-Drunk Driving Resolution Introduced as City Council Honors Late Palisades Teen Killed in Crash

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Levi, who was set to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was killed by a drunk driver on May...
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: AEG
News, upbeat

Over 40 Pounds of Waste Cleared from Venice Beach after Local Groups Organize Cleanup

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The initiative aims to inspire residents to adopt small, meaningful changes, such as avoiding single-use plastics The LA Galaxy, in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Encampments Return to Rose & Third

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

It’s a Never-Ending Battle to Prevent Encampments From Returning BY NICK ANTONICELLO  Images provided by residents this weekend show an...
happy news, News

Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

New SaMo Bridge Program Refers 56 People in First Month; 37 Connected to Services

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

According to city officials, the program is on pace to meet its goal of serving 260 individuals annually Santa Monica’s...
Hard, News

Explosion Triggers Fire at Mar Vista Apartment Building, One Rescued

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The incident prompted the deployment of HazMat specialists, LAFD Arson investigators, and the Department of Building and Safety to the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR