Puma and Venice Basketball League Launch 20th Anniversary Sneaker

Puma and the Venice Basketball League (VBL) unveiled a special edition All-Pro NITRO™ 2 sneaker Tuesday, celebrating the league’s 20th anniversary with a design that blends streetball culture and advanced technology.

The collaboration was announced via a joint Instagram post by @Pumahoops and @veniceball, featuring a video showcasing Venice Beach’s iconic basketball courts. The ad depicts a limousine pulling up to a young player, with a voice asking, “You tryna hoop?” Scenes of basketball games, breakdancing, and VBL-branded gear follow, capturing the vibrant energy of Los Angeles streetball. A quip in the video, “Man, this is LA, we don’t hoop outside,” underscores the city’s unique hoops culture.

The All-Pro NITRO™ 2 VBL, priced at $140, is available in PUMA Black-Electro Royal and features NITRO™ SQD foam for cushioning and a PWR Print upper for lightweight stability. Puma’s website highlights the sneaker’s blend of 2000s nostalgia and futuristic innovation, designed for players “from Venice Beach to across the globe.” The upper contains at least 20% recycled materials, and the shoe includes a cord lock-down lacing system for enhanced support.

Since its founding in 2006, VBL has grown from a community tournament on Venice Beach’s legendary courts into a global platform for athletes, artists, and entertainers. The league, which has won four world championships and built courts worldwide, empowers communities through basketball and culture, supported by limited-edition merchandise crafted in Los Angeles.

The Instagram post’s caption describes the sneaker as embodying “20 years of blood, sweat, and tears,” built for those who “never give up.”

The All-Pro NITRO™ 2 VBL is available for purchase on Puma’s website with free shipping on orders over $60 and free returns.