July 8, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook

Anti-Drunk Driving Resolution Introduced as City Council Honors Late Palisades Teen Killed in Crash

Levi, who was set to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was killed by a drunk driver on May 4, just weeks before his graduation

The Los Angeles City Council paid tribute Monday to Braun Levi, an 18-year-old Palisades resident and Loyola High School tennis star, with an emotional adjournment motion led by Councilwoman Traci Park. Levi, who was set to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was killed by a drunk driver on May 4, just weeks before his graduation.

Park, representing Council District 11, addressed the council with a heavy heart, describing Levi as an extraordinary young man whose grace, maturity, and kindness left a lasting impact. “He wasn’t just a good kid. He was extraordinary,” Park said, noting Levi’s talent on the tennis court and his ability to brighten any room with his smile. Levi’s family, including his mother Jen, attended the session, joined by friends and classmates mourning the loss.

The Levi family had already endured significant hardship, losing their home in the Palisades fire in January. Despite the upheaval, Levi demonstrated remarkable resilience, continuing his studies and sports while supporting his family after their relocation to Manhattan Beach. His death, caused by a repeat DUI offender on probation, has sparked outrage and calls for systemic change.

Jen Levi shared her family’s grief, revealing the devastating phone call from police and the ongoing pain of losing her only son. “Our lives have been forever shattered,” she said, highlighting her son’s academic and athletic achievements, including his ranking among the top 50 high school tennis players nationally in 2025. She announced the creation of the Live Like Braun Foundation to honor his legacy, which includes an endowed scholarship at Loyola and efforts to inspire youth through leadership and kindness.

Park introduced a resolution supporting AB366, a state bill mandating ignition interlock devices for all DUI offenders, including first-time offenders, as a step toward prevention. Jen Levi urged officials to address systemic failures, noting the driver’s prior DUI plea deal and suspended license. “I have paid the price for this failure with the life of our only son,” she said, vowing to fight for change.

The Live Like Braun Foundation, detailed on its website, aims to uplift young people reflecting Levi’s values. It encourages donations through donor-advised funds to The Philanthropy Workshop via Northern Trust, with merchandise sales supporting the cause. 

The council adjourned in Levi’s memory, with Park and Jen Levi calling for action to prevent future tragedies. “May his memory live on through your laughter and your memories,” Park concluded, as the session ended with a pledge to honor Levi’s legacy.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: AEG
News, upbeat

Over 40 Pounds of Waste Cleared from Venice Beach after Local Groups Organize Cleanup

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The initiative aims to inspire residents to adopt small, meaningful changes, such as avoiding single-use plastics The LA Galaxy, in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Encampments Return to Rose & Third

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

It’s a Never-Ending Battle to Prevent Encampments From Returning BY NICK ANTONICELLO  Images provided by residents this weekend show an...
happy news, News

Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

New SaMo Bridge Program Refers 56 People in First Month; 37 Connected to Services

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

According to city officials, the program is on pace to meet its goal of serving 260 individuals annually Santa Monica’s...
Hard, News

Explosion Triggers Fire at Mar Vista Apartment Building, One Rescued

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The incident prompted the deployment of HazMat specialists, LAFD Arson investigators, and the Department of Building and Safety to the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Multi-Family Venice Property on Rare Double Lot Lists at Over $5M

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

In total, the four units provide 5,398 square feet of living space A multi-family property located one block from Venice...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Vacant Alphabet Streets Lot Lists for $1.99M After Price Cuts

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The site previously held a 6,001-square-foot residence built in 2018, which included a basement, possibly streamlining the permitting process for...

Photo: Lesly Hall
Hard, News

Centenarian Adapts to New Life After Palisades Fire Destroys Home: REPORT

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

Calvert, a former continuity scriptwriter for shows like “Star Trek” and “Cheers,” and a badminton hall-of-famer, credits adaptability for her...
News, upbeat

Ruskin Group Theatre to Stage ‘The Fantasticks’

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

A timeless tale of young love and life’s bittersweet beauty, the show is reimagined with modern flair for contemporary audiences...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus Launches Prohibition Order Program to Bolster Safety

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The orders, which can range from 30 days to one year, target offenses that threaten the safety and comfort of...
News, upbeat

Connections Breakfast to Network Local Business Professionals in Malibu

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The event, sponsored by Malibu Country Mart, will feature a breakfast mixer where attendees can meet new contacts  A Connections...
News, upbeat

Hama Sushi Hosts Weekly Music and Comedy Open Mics

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

The venue, a Venice Beach staple since 1979, has recently expanded its legendary happy hour to the entire patio Hama...
News, upbeat

12th Annual Gopher Scramble Golf Tournament to Benefit Venice Heritage Museum

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

The museum opened to the public in March 2024 at the Main Street Design Center with its inaugural exhibition, “This...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR