July 9, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

‘Adoptapalooza’ Pet Adoption Festival Returns to Main Street This Weekend

The free, family-friendly event aims to connect adoptable animals with new owners

Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center will host Adoptapalooza 2025, billed as the biggest pet adoption summer festival in Venice, on Saturday, July 12, from 1 to 6 p.m. at 210 Main St. The free, family-friendly event aims to connect adoptable animals with new owners while celebrating the joy of pet adoption.

The festival, featuring a photo booth by Venice Paparazzi, invites the community to support local rescues and meet adorable animals seeking homes. Attendees can RSVP and register for a raffle giveaway offering up to $35,000 in prizes. “Summertime is the perfect time to find your new furry bestie,” organizers said, emphasizing the event’s community focus.

For more information or to RSVP, interested individuals can visit the event’s designated registration link at https://mailchi.mp/greendogdental/adoptapalooza.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

Santa Monica Council Votes in Support of Park-Centric Future at Airport Site

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The decision followed a contentious meeting with over 140 public speakers and more than 1,000 emails received by the council...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Proposed Resilient Rebuilding Authority

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The agency, to be run by political appointees, would manage permitting, development, zoning, and funding, modeled after post-disaster recoveries Los...

Photo: Instagram: @pumahoops & @veniceball
News, upbeat

Puma and Venice Basketball League Launch 20th Anniversary Sneaker

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

A joint Instagram post’s caption describes the sneaker as embodying “20 years of blood, sweat, and tears,” built for those...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Anti-Drunk Driving Resolution Introduced as City Council Honors Late Palisades Teen Killed in Crash

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Levi, who was set to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was killed by a drunk driver on May...
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: AEG
News, upbeat

Over 40 Pounds of Waste Cleared from Venice Beach after Local Groups Organize Cleanup

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The initiative aims to inspire residents to adopt small, meaningful changes, such as avoiding single-use plastics The LA Galaxy, in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Encampments Return to Rose & Third

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

It’s a Never-Ending Battle to Prevent Encampments From Returning BY NICK ANTONICELLO  Images provided by residents this weekend show an...
happy news, News

Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

New SaMo Bridge Program Refers 56 People in First Month; 37 Connected to Services

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

According to city officials, the program is on pace to meet its goal of serving 260 individuals annually Santa Monica’s...
Hard, News

Explosion Triggers Fire at Mar Vista Apartment Building, One Rescued

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The incident prompted the deployment of HazMat specialists, LAFD Arson investigators, and the Department of Building and Safety to the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Multi-Family Venice Property on Rare Double Lot Lists at Over $5M

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

In total, the four units provide 5,398 square feet of living space A multi-family property located one block from Venice...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Vacant Alphabet Streets Lot Lists for $1.99M After Price Cuts

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The site previously held a 6,001-square-foot residence built in 2018, which included a basement, possibly streamlining the permitting process for...

Photo: Lesly Hall
Hard, News

Centenarian Adapts to New Life After Palisades Fire Destroys Home: REPORT

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

Calvert, a former continuity scriptwriter for shows like “Star Trek” and “Cheers,” and a badminton hall-of-famer, credits adaptability for her...
News, upbeat

Ruskin Group Theatre to Stage ‘The Fantasticks’

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

A timeless tale of young love and life’s bittersweet beauty, the show is reimagined with modern flair for contemporary audiences...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR