Venice Shorts: Encampments Return to Rose & Third

It’s a Never-Ending Battle to Prevent Encampments From Returning

BY NICK ANTONICELLO 

Images provided by residents this weekend show an increase of encampments at Rose & Third. 

The image here was taken Thursday evening, July 3rd. 

While city officials led by Councilwoman Traci Park’s (CD-11) office have been diligent in addressing these ongoing concerns, sources tell Yo! Venice, that the Public Storage facility is a source for these new encampments. 

Locals tell us horror stories of crime and open, illegal drug use in this general vicinity. 

But what is the primary reason for reoccurring encampments in the same Venice locales? 

1. Shifting patterns after cleanups:

  • The city cleared the area several times—most recently late June —and residents have initially expressed relief from these conditions.
  • But new tents and vans quickly come back: “encampments reappear” from vehicles, RVs, tents on Third, Rose, Hampton & Sunset.

2. Climate, space & community:

  • L.A. weather plus a sense of relative tolerance in Venice as opposed to other neighborhoods attracts the unhoused: “space to set up,” access to services, and a sense of this community clashes with actual residents and businesses alike. Many of these transients believe they have an inherent right to live on the streets without consequence. 

3. Gentrification & displacement:

  • There are those who claim the rising cost of living in Venice and Santa Monica has displaced many unhoused individuals into cheaper, less-policed zones like Third & Rose. But many, if not most of the unhoused are out-of-state transients, and there is little to no data to suggest these individuals are locals that have been displaced.

While LA Mayor Karen Bass has declared skids a “state of emergency,” consistent enforcement by LAPD is challenging and clearly spotty and lacking. 

While cleanup efforts can push people elsewhere temporarily, limited shelter beds mean many still have few alternatives leading to this circle of coming back again and again. For the cottage industry of homelessness and the billions squandered on salaries, contracts and failed solutions somehow continue without accountability or transparency. 

Ongoing cleanups managed by LAHSA, LAPD, sanitation teams, and Council Member Traci Park’s office are overwhelmed by the lack of consistent and persistent enforcement that remains non-compliant. Until there is a “zero-tolerance” policy when it comes to encampments and RV’s, the issue of chronic homelessness here in Venice will remain an uphill battle for city officials. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers the current encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block or neighborhood? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

