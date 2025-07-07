Over 40 Pounds of Waste Cleared from Venice Beach after Local Groups Organize Cleanup

The initiative aims to inspire residents to adopt small, meaningful changes, such as avoiding single-use plastics

The LA Galaxy, in collaboration with Heal the Bay, Goodr, and Freeway Insurance, hosted a large-scale beach cleanup at Venice Beach on Monday as part of Plastic Free July.

Over 100 volunteers participated, collecting more than 40 pounds of waste, including plastic bottles, food wrappers, and other debris, from the shoreline, according to organizers.

“Plastic Free July is a great opportunity to rethink our habits and commit to sustainable choices,” said Gabriel Osollo, Director of Community Relations at the LA Galaxy, in a statement. “We’re proud to stand alongside community partners who share our mission to create a more sustainable future and inspire action.”

Plastic Free July is a global movement encouraging reduced reliance on single-use plastics. The initiative aims to inspire residents to adopt small, meaningful changes, such as avoiding single-use plastics, to contribute to a healthier planet, organizers expressed in a release.