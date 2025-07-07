July 8, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: AEG

Over 40 Pounds of Waste Cleared from Venice Beach after Local Groups Organize Cleanup

The initiative aims to inspire residents to adopt small, meaningful changes, such as avoiding single-use plastics

The LA Galaxy, in collaboration with Heal the Bay, Goodr, and Freeway Insurance, hosted a large-scale beach cleanup at Venice Beach on Monday as part of Plastic Free July. 

Over 100 volunteers participated, collecting more than 40 pounds of waste, including plastic bottles, food wrappers, and other debris, from the shoreline, according to organizers.

“Plastic Free July is a great opportunity to rethink our habits and commit to sustainable choices,” said Gabriel Osollo, Director of Community Relations at the LA Galaxy, in a statement. “We’re proud to stand alongside community partners who share our mission to create a more sustainable future and inspire action.”

Plastic Free July is a global movement encouraging reduced reliance on single-use plastics. The initiative aims to inspire residents to adopt small, meaningful changes, such as avoiding single-use plastics, to contribute to a healthier planet, organizers expressed in a release.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Anti-Drunk Driving Resolution Introduced as City Council Honors Late Palisades Teen Killed in Crash

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Levi, who was set to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was killed by a drunk driver on May...
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Encampments Return to Rose & Third

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

It’s a Never-Ending Battle to Prevent Encampments From Returning BY NICK ANTONICELLO  Images provided by residents this weekend show an...
happy news, News

Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

New SaMo Bridge Program Refers 56 People in First Month; 37 Connected to Services

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

According to city officials, the program is on pace to meet its goal of serving 260 individuals annually Santa Monica’s...
Hard, News

Explosion Triggers Fire at Mar Vista Apartment Building, One Rescued

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The incident prompted the deployment of HazMat specialists, LAFD Arson investigators, and the Department of Building and Safety to the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Multi-Family Venice Property on Rare Double Lot Lists at Over $5M

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

In total, the four units provide 5,398 square feet of living space A multi-family property located one block from Venice...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Vacant Alphabet Streets Lot Lists for $1.99M After Price Cuts

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The site previously held a 6,001-square-foot residence built in 2018, which included a basement, possibly streamlining the permitting process for...

Photo: Lesly Hall
Hard, News

Centenarian Adapts to New Life After Palisades Fire Destroys Home: REPORT

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

Calvert, a former continuity scriptwriter for shows like “Star Trek” and “Cheers,” and a badminton hall-of-famer, credits adaptability for her...
News, upbeat

Ruskin Group Theatre to Stage ‘The Fantasticks’

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

A timeless tale of young love and life’s bittersweet beauty, the show is reimagined with modern flair for contemporary audiences...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus Launches Prohibition Order Program to Bolster Safety

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The orders, which can range from 30 days to one year, target offenses that threaten the safety and comfort of...
News, upbeat

Connections Breakfast to Network Local Business Professionals in Malibu

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The event, sponsored by Malibu Country Mart, will feature a breakfast mixer where attendees can meet new contacts  A Connections...
News, upbeat

Hama Sushi Hosts Weekly Music and Comedy Open Mics

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

The venue, a Venice Beach staple since 1979, has recently expanded its legendary happy hour to the entire patio Hama...
News, upbeat

12th Annual Gopher Scramble Golf Tournament to Benefit Venice Heritage Museum

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

The museum opened to the public in March 2024 at the Main Street Design Center with its inaugural exhibition, “This...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR