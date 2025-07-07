Explosion Triggers Fire at Mar Vista Apartment Building, One Rescued

The incident prompted the deployment of HazMat specialists, LAFD Arson investigators, and the Department of Building and Safety to the scene

A fire sparked by an explosion at a three-story apartment building in Mar Vista was quickly extinguished by Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel Wednesday evening. The explosion, possibly caused by a handheld paint sprayer, occurred at approximately 5:32 p.m. at 3450 S. Sawtelle Blvd.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the blaze confined to the unit where the explosion had originated. The fire was extinguished immediately, preventing further damage to the building. LAFD crews rescued one male occupant, though his age and condition remain unknown. Authorities have not provided further details on his health.

The incident prompted the deployment of HazMat specialists, LAFD Arson investigators, and the Department of Building and Safety to the scene to assess the cause and ensure public safety. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) also responded to the situation.

The building, located in Council District 11, saw significant emergency response, including personnel from LAFD’s Battalion 4 and Battalion 9, along with Engine Companies 43, 59, 62, 63, 67, and Truck Companies 63 and 92. Emergency medical teams RA62 and RA862 were also on hand to provide assistance.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion and fire.