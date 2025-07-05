Ruskin Group Theatre to Stage ‘The Fantasticks’

A timeless tale of young love and life’s bittersweet beauty, the show is reimagined with modern flair for contemporary audiences

The Ruskin Group Theatre will present the longest-running off-Broadway musical, “The Fantasticks,” with a book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, opening at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 18 at 3000 Airport Avenue.

The production, directed by Los Angeles theater veteran Elina de Santos, will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through August 24, featuring a reception following the opening night. A timeless tale of young love and life’s bittersweet beauty, the show is reimagined with modern flair for contemporary audiences.

De Santos, known for directing world premieres like “Painted Ponies” at the same venue, brings her extensive experience to the classic, which boasts an unforgettable score. The cast includes Michael D. Cohen as Bellomy, Danny Bernardo as Narrator/El Gallo, and Sophie Pollono as Luisa, alongside a talented ensemble. Michael Redfield serves as music director and sound designer, with Jennifer Oundjian and Erik Hall handling choreography.

The production aims to captivate with its blend of moonlight and magic, supporting the theater’s legacy of acclaimed performances, including recent runs of “The Substance of Fire” and “A View from the Bridge.”

Tickets are $45, with discounts of $30 for students and seniors, and $33 for groups of 10 or more, available at www.ruskingrouptheatre.com or by calling (310) 397-3244.

Free parking is offered on-site, with the show running approximately 120 minutes, including a 10-minute intermission.