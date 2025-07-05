Centenarian Adapts to New Life After Palisades Fire Destroys Home: REPORT

Calvert, a former continuity scriptwriter for shows like “Star Trek” and “Cheers,” and a badminton hall-of-famer, credits adaptability for her outlook

Lee Calvert, a 100-year-old former Pacific Palisades resident, is adjusting to a new life in Bonny Doon after the Palisades fire destroyed her home of six decades in the Tahitian Terrace mobile home park. The blaze, which claimed 12 lives and razed 157 homes, forced Calvert to relocate to an accessory dwelling unit on her daughter Nancy Lingemann’s Santa Cruz Mountains property, as described in a recent piece by the Los Angeles Times.

Calvert, who lived independently in her double-wide trailer since 1967, was known for her active lifestyle, including table tennis and public speaking on fitness, as reported by Los Angeles Times. The fire, sparked by dry vegetation and high winds, upended her plans to remain in her ocean-view paradise. Her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Calvert, urged her evacuation with a firm call, sparing her from the flames that engulfed the park by 4:30 p.m.

Now surrounded by redwoods instead of the sea, Calvert embraces her new routine. She swing dances on the Santa Cruz Wharf, hikes in Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, learns pottery, and plays pingpong at the senior center. Despite losing cherished mementos, including letters from her late brother, a World War II soldier, she remains resilient. “I don’t want to feel sorry for myself,” she told the Los Angeles Times, showcasing her competitive spirit with a steely-eyed game face during recent matches.

Calvert, a former continuity scriptwriter for shows like “Star Trek” and “Cheers,” and a badminton hall-of-famer, credits adaptability for her outlook. Her daughter’s property, with its hilly terrain, keeps her active, while replacing medals from the Huntsman World Senior Games honor her past. As Tahitian Terrace’s uncertain future looms, Calvert looks ahead, proving age is no barrier to rebuilding her life.