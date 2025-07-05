Big Blue Bus Launches Prohibition Order Program to Bolster Safety

The orders, which can range from 30 days to one year, target offenses that threaten the safety and comfort of passengers

The Santa Monica Department of Transportation introduced a new Prohibition Order Program on July 1 to bolster safety and enforce its Customer Code of Conduct across the Big Blue Bus system.

Enabled by Senate Bill 1417, authored by Senator Ben Allen, the program empowers the agency to deny service to individuals repeatedly cited for policy violations or those arrested or convicted of misdemeanors or felonies on buses or at transit facilities.

The orders, which can range from 30 days to one year, target offenses that threaten the safety and comfort of passengers and employees. The legislation mandates the creation of an advisory committee to ensure compassionate enforcement and requires training for personnel issuing the orders.

Department of Transportation Director Anuj Gupta stated, “The Prohibition Order Program helps us ensure a safe and welcoming environment for Big Blue Bus riders and operators by giving us another tool to enforce our Customer Code of Conduct.” He added that it supports broader efforts to enhance the transit experience, allowing customers to “Ride with Confidence” in a safe, reliable, and inclusive service.

The initiative is a component of a comprehensive customer experience enhancement plan. This includes Brighter Blue, a five-year strategy to increase service frequency, extend operating hours, and improve connections to Metro Rail and other key destinations.