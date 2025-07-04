July 5, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Hama Sushi Hosts Weekly Music and Comedy Open Mics

The venue, a Venice Beach staple since 1979, has recently expanded its legendary happy hour to the entire patio

Hama Sushi kicked off its weekly Thursday Night Music and Comedy Open Mic on July 3. The event, which occurs every Thursday, invites musicians and comedians to showcase their talents at the iconic Windward Circle location, a block from the Venice Boardwalk. 

Participants are encouraged to bring guitars or jokes to entertain an eager audience.

The venue, a Venice Beach staple since 1979, has recently expanded its legendary happy hour to the entire patio, offering patrons more space to enjoy discounted prices on food and drinks. 

Known for its unique ambiance and casual setting, Hama Sushi remains one of the westside’s pioneering sushi restaurants, blending traditional Japanese cuisine with innovative fusion dishes. The restaurant has thrived for 45 years under the stewardship of Hama Mama Esther Chaing and her family, earning gratitude from locals and visitors alike.

Related Posts
Photo: Lesly Hall
Hard, News

Centenarian Adapts to New Life After Palisades Fire Destroys Home: REPORT

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

Calvert, a former continuity scriptwriter for shows like “Star Trek” and “Cheers,” and a badminton hall-of-famer, credits adaptability for her...
News, upbeat

Ruskin Group Theatre to Stage ‘The Fantasticks’

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

A timeless tale of young love and life’s bittersweet beauty, the show is reimagined with modern flair for contemporary audiences...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus Launches Prohibition Order Program to Bolster Safety

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The orders, which can range from 30 days to one year, target offenses that threaten the safety and comfort of...
News, upbeat

Connections Breakfast to Network Local Business Professionals in Malibu

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The event, sponsored by Malibu Country Mart, will feature a breakfast mixer where attendees can meet new contacts  A Connections...
News, upbeat

12th Annual Gopher Scramble Golf Tournament to Benefit Venice Heritage Museum

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

The museum opened to the public in March 2024 at the Main Street Design Center with its inaugural exhibition, “This...
News, upbeat

Col. Eric Swenson Honored by LA for Historic Debris Removal Effort

July 3, 2025

Read more
July 3, 2025

Swenson, with a distinguished military background including a Ph.D. and multiple master’s degrees from Penn State and other institutions, has...
News, upbeat

Iconic Muscle Beach Competitions Returning to Venice Beach for July 4th

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

For decades, Muscle Beach has been a celebrated stage for fitness enthusiasts, drawing participants and spectators alike The iconic Muscle...
News, Video

(Video) Legacy, Reimagined: Architecture, Design & Construction by Home Front Build Los Angeles

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Go To Homefrontbuild.com For More Information @home_front_build Legacy, Reimagined: Architecture, Design & Construction by Home Front Build Los Angeles Go...
News, Video

(Video) Gladstone’s Malibu Prepares for Reopening after Surviving Palisades Fires

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

With One Half of its Structure Slightly Charred and Undergoing Repairs, Gladstone’s Malibu is Reopening its Patio Space Just in...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Born on the Fourth of July. Dogtown Turns 120

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

This seaside mecca inspired by Abbot Kinney has transformed into an eclectic urban beach enclave By Nick Antonicello  Venice Beach...
Hard, News

Mar Vista Council Warns of Recent Jewelry Thefts Targeting the Elderly

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Recent incidents in Mar Vista and nearby areas involve suspects targeting elderly victims to steal valuable jewelry The Mar Vista...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

More Commercial Uses Could Be Coming to RAND Building

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Amendment Unlocks New Opportunities, Secures $5.5 Million in Community Benefits The Santa Monica Planning Commission unanimously approved an amendment to...
Hard, News

Proposed Rebuilding Authority for Wildfire Recovery Sparks Local Control Debate

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Plan Aims to Streamline Rebuilding but Raises Questions Over Community Input A proposed “Resilient Rebuilding Authority” to oversee recovery from...
News, Video

(Video) ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Champion Pulls Big Blue Bus for 30 feet

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

World-class strongman Martins Licis pulled a 34,680‑pound, 35-feet long, battery electric bus through the Pier to set off Pier 360...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Saw a 22% Drop in Homelessness, Study Finds. Vehicle Declines and Housing Placements Credited with Trend

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

Venice’s remaining unsheltered population stands out, with higher employment rates, education levels, and access to benefits compared to Hollywood and...

