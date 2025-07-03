July 4, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Col. Eric Swenson Honored by LA for Historic Debris Removal Effort

On Tuesday, City Councilwoman Traci Park honored Col. Eric Swenson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for leading what officials have dubbed the “fastest, safest and most community-integrated” debris removal operation in California’s history. The recognition came during an LA City Council meeting, celebrating Swenson’s leadership following the devastating Palisades Fire that struck on Jan. 7.

Park, representing the 11th Council District, recounted the fire’s rapid escalation, which claimed 12 lives and destroyed thousands of structures. She credited Swenson and the Army Corps, who began work in early February, with clearing the first property by Feb. 15. 

“Thanks to Colonel Swenson’s leadership, the Corps are carrying out the fastest and safest debris removal in California history,” Park said, noting the simultaneous cleanup in Altadena. She praised his personal engagement, meeting with residents who lost everything, attending community halls, and leading briefings and press conferences. “What really sets him apart… was how he showed up,” she added, expressing gratitude for his tireless efforts that aided both cleanup and community rebuilding.

In response, Swenson, who assumed command of the St. Paul District in 2022, expressed his honor at being part of the community. 

“I’ll miss LA. You’ve been through a lot, but the future is bright,” he said, envisioning a phoenix rising from the ashes. 

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez of the Seventh District also commended Swenson, highlighting his career’s impact on disaster recovery. “You are the embodiment of who our civil servants are,” she said, thanking him for his dedication.

Swenson, with a distinguished military background including a Ph.D. and multiple master’s degrees from Penn State and other institutions, has led the Corps’ efforts across five Midwest states. His awards include the Bronze Star with three Oak Leaf Clusters.

in News, upbeat
