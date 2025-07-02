Venice Shorts: Born on the Fourth of July. Dogtown Turns 120

This seaside mecca inspired by Abbot Kinney has transformed into an eclectic urban beach enclave

By Nick Antonicello

Venice Beach will officially celebrate its 120th anniversary this July 4th, marking its founding in 1905.

It was created by a visionary developer named Abbot Kinney, an eccentric millionaire, tobacco magnate, and real estate developer with a passion for culture and art.

Originally named Venice of America, Kinney devised this cultural resort community here on the Southern California coast that was both grand and unusual, a venue where people could enjoy art, architecture, culture and nature.

For this planned community combined entertainment on a grand scale in the European tradition.

Best known for a network of man-made canals modeled after those in Venice Italy, gondolas and gondoliers were imported from Europe to further create the experience here in America. While the great amusement pier is no longer, Venice still remains a preferred tourist destination here in the state, second only to Disneyland in visitation and popularity.

And despite decades of gentrification, there is still evidence of Venetian architecture that includes colonnaded structures and arched bridges that connect the abbreviated version of canal properties.

Venice Beach and specifically Oceanfront Walk is great for people watching as well as souvenir shopping and diversified dining.

There are various eateries along the boardwalk, and those who are more inclined to actual beach activities, swimming, beach volleyball, fishing, and surfing are popular at this oceanfront venue as the Venice Breakwater is an acclaimed local surf spot.

Though the original canals were later filled to accommodate cars (only a few remain today), Kinney’s vision shaped Venice as a place of creative expression, beach culture, and architectural quirkiness. Over time, Venice Beach evolved into a hub for counterculture, street performance, skateboarding, and art, especially from the mid-20th century onward.

For Venice was the home to The Doors, and the counterculture of the 1960’s with America in conflict.

And despite the change, Venice will play an important host role to several events in the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympiad, further cementing its place as an appropriate location for that 17-day international extravaganza.

For Kinney’s dream of blending art, culture, and the sea remains a defining spirit of the Venice Beach of today.

While no doubt Venice has changed dramatically and has had its challenges with chronic homelessness and RV encampments, it still remains an international destination that is unique, different and compelling.

From being founded as a free-standing city to merging as a part of Los Angeles in the 1920’s, the Venice of today remains resilient as a coastal neighborhood that remains accessible, while changing with the times.

No longer a unique resort town with easy access downtown by rail, the demographic changes are evident in this destination of some 34,000 residents.

Here in Dogtown the locals take pride in being Venetians first, and Angeleno’s second!

They shop and dine locally and support the numerous entertainment events at the beach and beyond. They stroll the boardwalk and fishing pier, they love their bike path and farmer’s market, for they support what makes Venice unique.

Where else do you have a weekly electric light parade of hundreds of bicycles enumerated with flair and style?

So, enjoy the festivities of the Fourth at the beach with scheduled bodybuilding contests and an array of street art and vendors that populate the boardwalk.

So, as we all reflect on the meaning of Independence Day here in America in these turbulent times, those of us who have the privilege of residing in this eclectic community can further reflect on the genius of Abbot Kinney and this special place we call home.

Happy 120th Birthday Venice!

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things, Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com