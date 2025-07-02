Mar Vista Council Warns of Recent Jewelry Thefts Targeting the Elderly

Recent incidents in Mar Vista and nearby areas involve suspects targeting elderly victims to steal valuable jewelry

The Mar Vista Community Council has issued a warning about increasing crime trends targeting residents, particularly the elderly, and provided prevention tips to enhance home and personal safety.

Recent incidents in Mar Vista and nearby areas involve suspects, described as “gypsy/romani” individuals, targeting elderly victims to steal valuable jewelry.

The council reported that suspects approach seniors, often in parking lots or while walking, under the guise of asking for directions or offering to pray or bless them. During these interactions, the suspects place an inexpensive necklace on the victim and, while removing it, steal the victim’s expensive jewelry. Multiple suspects may work together to distract the victim.

Notable incidents occurred on Venice Boulevard at Lincoln Boulevard in a parking lot, at Palms Boulevard and Centinela Avenue, and on May 7 at 1:15 p.m. on Venice Boulevard in Palms.

The council advises residents to be vigilant and, if approached, to call out for help and walk away to deter suspects. Residents are encouraged to inform those over 70 about this trend, as victims often lose sentimental or valuable items like necklaces and bracelets.

To combat residential burglaries, the council recommends several preventive measures. Residents should leave lights on in the front room and close shutters or curtains when leaving for the evening to create the appearance of occupancy. Playing a TV or stereo at a higher-than-usual volume can also deter potential burglars. Hiding electric panels with items like a ladder covered by a tarp or a potted plant adds an extra obstacle for intruders.

Additionally, placing “Beware of Dog” signs on side gates and attaching a large dog leash, available at local pet stores, can give the impression of a guard dog.