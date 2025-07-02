Iconic Muscle Beach Competitions Returning to Venice Beach for July 4th

For decades, Muscle Beach has been a celebrated stage for fitness enthusiasts, drawing participants and spectators alike

The iconic Muscle Beach Competitions return on Friday, July 4 with the “Mr. & Ms. Muscle Beach” event, presented by Icon Muscle.

Competitors from around the globe will gather at the historic Venice Beach Recreation Center, 1800 Ocean Front Walk to showcase their skills in a variety of categories, including bodybuilding, bikini, figure, men’s physique, classic physique, wellness, vintage swimsuit, angel bikini, trans physique, and couples (mixed pairs).

The public is invited to attend for free and cheer on the competitors.

The event, held in conjunction with the City of Los Angeles Recreation & Parks, promises a warm, friendly local atmosphere alongside high-quality competition.

Registration opens from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with no late fee for on-site sign-ups. The entry fee is $150, with a $80 crossover fee, payable in cash or check (credit card payments are not accepted). An athlete briefing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., followed by prejudging at 10:00 a.m. and finals at 1:00 p.m. sharp. The event is open to all amateur athletes.

For decades, Muscle Beach has been a celebrated stage for fitness enthusiasts, drawing participants and spectators alike. This year’s competition continues that tradition, offering a festive Fourth of July experience.

More details and registration forms are available at www.musclebeachvenice.com under the “Competition Forms” tab.