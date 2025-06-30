Community to Honor Late Activist Martin Rubin with Memorial

A key figure in founding the Mar Vista Community Council and Zone 2 Director, Rubin dedicated decades to addressing the environmental impacts of Santa Monica Airport

A public memorial gathering is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2, to honor Martin Rubin and his wife Joan Winters, both of whom passed away recently after long battles with cancer. The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Monica Airport Park, located at 3201 Airport Drive, with on-site parking available.

Rubin, a longtime Mar Vista resident and environmental activist, died on May 29, as confirmed by the Mar Vista Community Council. A key figure in founding the MVCC and Zone 2 Director, Rubin dedicated decades to addressing the environmental impacts of Santa Monica Airport (SMO). As co-founder and director of Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution (CRAAP) for nearly 20 years, he worked to combat air and noise pollution from private jet traffic, rallying city, state, and federal officials alongside community leaders.

“Martin was not just an activist; he was a visionary,” the MVCC stated, highlighting his efforts to raise awareness about health and environmental risks. His leadership fostered coalitions with residents, officials, and environmental groups, advocating for cleaner air and safer conditions. Rubin’s prior role as president of the North Westdale Neighborhood Association and his respected tenure on the MVCC board earned praise from figures like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Rep. Ted Lieu, who visited him during his hospital stay.

The memorial will also pay tribute to Joan Winters, Rubin’s wife, who shared his commitment to community welfare. The couple’s advocacy included support for converting SMO land into a Great Park, a project slated for completion when the airport closes at the end of 2028. Rubin’s brother, Jerry Rubin, is coordinating the event and can be reached at 310-399-0000 for further information.

The gathering is free, and organizers encourage attendees to share the invitation with others.