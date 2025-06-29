July 1, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board of Directors

The new board, composed of professionals from diverse sectors, includes members serving two-year terms through 2026 and 2027, as well as appointees for one-year terms

The Venice Chamber of Commerce has revealed its new Board of Directors for the 2025-26 term, introducing a group of leaders poised to drive community growth and support local businesses, the organization announced in a statement.

The new board, composed of professionals from diverse sectors, includes members serving two-year terms through 2026 and 2027, as well as appointees for one-year terms. 

Among those serving two-year terms through 2027 are Florence Granteral Fall of NeueHouse, Artagus Ashford of Shefayoga, and Sarah Nicole Fisk of The Venice Fest/Venice Blvd. Productions. Other members, such as Sunny Bak of Venice Art Crawl and Taylor Jacobson of Hotel Erwin, will serve through 2026. One-year appointees include Justin Brezhnev of Dogtown Fundraising and Madeline Di Nonno of the Geena Davis Institute.

“We are confident that their leadership will help us achieve new heights and continue to foster a vibrant business environment in Venice,” the chamber stated.

The chamber also expressed gratitude to outgoing board members Theresa Ireland, Hollie Stenson, Andrea Tan, Steven Vulin, Karin Wallerstein, and Jennifer Wilson for their service.

To celebrate the new board, the Venice Chamber of Commerce will host a Board Installation Mixer on July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at NeueHouse Venice Beach. 

The event, featuring a swearing-in ceremony officiated by Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, will include complimentary beverages, light bites, and a discounted drink menu at NeueHouse’s Reunion Restaurant & Bar. Pre-registration is required, with tickets priced at $25 for members and $30 for prospective members. Registration will close once capacity is reached, and on-site registration will not be available.

