Six-Bed Mar Vista Hilltop Home Under Construction Lists for $5.3M

A stunning architectural masterpiece is taking shape on Mar Vista Hilltop, one of Los Angeles’ most coveted neighborhoods, with a listing price of $5.3 million.

The 4,600-square-foot residence, featuring six bedrooms and five bathrooms, blends California chic with cutting-edge luxury, according to the listing by Brian Selem of The Agency.

Currently under construction, the home boasts an open floor plan flooded with natural light. The spacious living room includes a fireplace. The private backyard is complete with a pool, spa, fire pit, built-in BBQ, and areas for outdoor dining.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with Thermador appliances, a large waterfall island, and a butler’s pantry with marble countertops. Upstairs, a private second-floor terrace complements three bright ensuite bedrooms. The master suite offers a fireplace, private balcony, and a travertine-clad bathroom with a soaking tub.

The property, listed at $1,152 per square foot, is represented by Brian Selem with The Agency.



For more details, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/3613-inglewood-boulevard-los-angeles-ca-90066/1815020587413895089/.