THIS SUNDAY: Palisades Symphony Presents “Best of Broadway”

The Palisades Symphony, joined by guest vocalists, will present “Best of Broadway: Decade by Decade,” a free outdoor concert celebrating 130 years of Broadway classics on Sunday, June 29, at 4 p.m. at the Heart of LA Recreation & Arts Center.

The performance will feature a full orchestra playing iconic selections, from John Philip Sousa’s *El Capitan* and George Gershwin’s *The Man I Love* to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s *If I Loved You*, Leonard Bernstein’s *West Side Story*, and ABBA’s *Mamma Mia!*. Curated with Broadway icon Michael Feinstein, the event promises a musical journey through Broadway’s history, designed to appeal to families, theater enthusiasts, and music lovers.

The concert will take place at 615 South La Fayette Park Place, Los Angeles, CA 90057, a new venue for the symphony. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and snacks for the open-air experience. Admission is free with open seating.

Organizers note the 4 p.m. start time differs from the symphony’s usual schedule.

For directions or more information, visit the event’s website.