Park: “Our Water Infrastructure Must Be Emergency-Ready Every Day”

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Friday that the Santa Ynez Reservoir in Pacific Palisades has resumed operations following months of repairs to its cover, restoring a key component of the city’s water infrastructure.

The reservoir had been offline since early 2024, undergoing extensive maintenance to address structural issues. LADWP officials confirmed the facility is now fully operational, bolstering the region’s water supply reliability.

Councilwoman Traci Park expressed cautious relief at the news but emphasized the need for robust infrastructure.

“While I’m glad it’s now back in service, the Santa Ynez Reservoir was offline, including on the one day in history it was needed most,” she said. “Our water infrastructure must be emergency-ready every day. Anything less puts everything we hold dear at risk.”