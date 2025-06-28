LAPD Updates Immigration FAQ to Clarify Enforcement Role

The document, available in English and Spanish, outlines the department’s policies and limits regarding immigration status

The Los Angeles Police Department released an updated FAQ document Friday to clarify its role in immigration enforcement, Chief Jim McDonnell announced.

The document, available in English and Spanish, outlines the department’s policies and limits regarding immigration status.

The FAQ, titled “Community Policing and Immigration: A Guide to LAPD’s Policies,” addresses common questions about LAPD’s authority. It states the department does not arrest individuals for civil immigration violations or inquire about immigration status during routine interactions, except under specific legal circumstances. The guide also details how LAPD handles criminal immigration warrants and coordinates with federal agencies.

The release emphasizes compliance with the California Values Act (SB 54) and city policies, which prohibit using city resources for federal immigration enforcement unless required by law. McDonnell said the document reinforces the LAPD’s commitment to community trust, encouraging immigrants to report crimes and seek help without fear of immigration consequences.

The FAQ is part of broader community engagement efforts, reflecting values of transparency and public safety, officials said. It addresses misconceptions and provides legal clarity, including the department’s stance on not detaining individuals based solely on immigration status.

The updated booklet is now available to the public on the LAPD website. The department aims to maintain trust while ensuring safety across all communities, McDonnell added.