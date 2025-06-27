June 27, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Office of Traci Park

Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park Reopens

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, in collaboration with city partners, worked to restore the trail, which offers city views and access to the 20,000-acre “Big Wild” urban wilderness area

Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park, a 1,500-acre urban wilderness in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains, reopened to the public on June 16, 2025, after months of closure due to the devastating Palisades Fire, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority announced.

The park, a popular destination for hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians, was closed following the January fire. The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, in collaboration with city partners, worked to restore the trail, which offers city views and access to the 20,000-acre “Big Wild” urban wilderness area.

Located in Los Angeles, the park is accessible from the San Fernando Valley via San Vicente Mountain Park and from West Los Angeles at the end of Westridge Road. The Westridge fire road serves as the primary trail, running along the north-south ridgeline and connecting to upper Mandeville Canyon, Sullivan Canyon, and Mission Canyon. Dogs are permitted but must remain on a leash and under immediate owner control.

The reopening provides a vital space for the Brentwood community and beyond to reconnect with nature and neighbors. “For so many, this trail offers space to move freely, connect with neighbors, and find a moment of peace,” the authority stated in a release.

