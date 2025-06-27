Washington Square Pizza Opens to the Public

New York Style Pizza “By-The-Slice” Now at the Beach

By Nick Antonicello

Washington Square Pizza formally opened its doors today to the general public as they offer an “all-day” menu and seven different pie offerings including the Margherita, Pepperoni, Veggie, Meat Lovers, Lucky Lu (Spicy), the Brine, BBQ Chicken, Vegan and the traditional classic, Cheese & Olive.

Their pies have “gluten free” crusts, and you can purchase by the slice with a two-slice minimum.

The menu offers sides, salads, beach bowls and desserts and you can visit them online at www.wsqpizza.com

The ownership group is led by Venice native Tima Bell, an architect who designed the new look and feel with comfortable indoor seating as well as a take-out window. A community advocate and longtime local, Bell was recently reelected secretary of the Venice Neighborhood Council.

I met today with co-proprietor Alessandro Nicolaci, who heads the operating group known as Playbook Advisors, that is guiding this new business venture.

Playbook has launched several local retail businesses including B&T’s Deli located in Santa Monica. Born in Italy, Nicolaci was raised in New Jersey and is a graduate of New York University in Manhattan and you can visit Playbook online at www.playbookadvisors.com

Both Bell and Nicolaci are members of the Venice Chamber of Commerce.

Nicolaci stated he was proud to join the Venice business family and “showcase to the community our commitment and hospitality for both tourists and locals alike.”

WSP also offers wine by the glass or bottle, along with a selection of beer as well as Mimosas, Aperol Spritz’s and Michelada’s.

Located just steps from the beach, Washington Square Pizza also offers appetizers and is available for corporate events and family gatherings.

Planning your holiday party now? Call (310) 439-1229 to book that special event now.

Welcome to the neighborhood WSP!



