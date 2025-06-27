SUNDAY: Venice Neptune Festival Kicks Off Summer with Costumes and Dance Party

The event revives a 1938 tradition when King Neptune arrived by outrigger canoe, followed by Queen Venetia’s coronation and a parade

The Neptune Festival returns this Sunday, June 29, marking the unofficial start of summer with a free, all-ages celebration along Venice Beach.

Revelers are encouraged to don costumes and gather at Hinano Cafe at 3 p.m. for the festivities, which include a procession to the ocean for a Summer Solstice Blessing at 4 p.m.

The event revives a 1938 tradition when King Neptune arrived by outrigger canoe, followed by Queen Venetia’s coronation and a parade featuring floats and costumed participants with oversized plaster heads crafted by Arthur Reese’s studio. Windward Avenue hosted a street carnival with gondoliers, setting the tone for three days of fun.

This year’s event features a procession led by the newly crowned king and queen, culminating in a water splash ceremony. Afterward, the Brobots will host a dance party at Hinano Cafe from 5 to 10 p.m. Nalu Vida, at 1 Washington Blvd., will offer drink specials from 3 to 4 p.m. for those in costume.

Organizers urge participants to bring bathing suits, Hawaiian shirts, or board shorts to join the “zany community fun.”