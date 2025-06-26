Gladstones to Reopen After Suffering Partial Fire Damage, Offers Discounts to Locals

The eatery returns with a remodeled deck designed by an award-winning architect and a new mural

Gladstones, a beloved seaside restaurant in Malibu, will reopen its public deck on July 4, 2025, nearly six months after suffering partial damage in the devastating Palisades Fire, marking a milestone in the community’s recovery, the restaurant announced.

The iconic eatery, a West Los Angeles dining staple for over 50 years, was spared complete destruction in the January 2025 fire that scorched nearly 18,000 acres and destroyed over 5,300 structures. General Manager Jim Harris reported at the time that while an outside storage area burned, the restaurant largely withstood the blaze, though parts were seen smoking.

The reopening of the remodeled deck, designed by award-winning architect Stephen Francis Jones, features ample space for families and visitors to gather by the ocean. A new mural by Los Angeles street artist Jonas Never adorns the space, paying tribute to local culture and resilience.

To thank the community, Gladstones will offer 50% off food and drinks throughout July to Malibu and Pacific Palisades residents, as well as first responders. The restaurant, located at 17300 Pacific Coast Highway, has been under the ownership of Gladstones Legacy Group since October 2023, when staff members, including Harris, the assistant manager, chef, and parking lot manager, formed a new ownership team to keep it operational after a county lease transition.

A special sunset preview event on July 3 will feature food, drinks, and appearances by local officials, though specific attendees were not disclosed.