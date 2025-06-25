June 26, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: RVs Reappear Along Washington Boulevard Despite “Tow Away Zone” Placards

Despite The City’s Best Efforts, Mobile Vehicles Keep Coming Back

By Nick Antonicello 

The battle to keep Washington Boulevard cleared and clean continues despite the city’s best efforts in cooperation with Councilwoman Traci Park’s (CD-11) office. 

The photo here shows two new vehicles recently parked just east of Abbot Kinney on the northside of Washington. 

This photo was taken Tuesday morning (6.24). 

A major transformation took place several weeks ago when “tow away zone” placards were posted as dozens of vehicles relocated from a high of about forty to single digit campers. The signs played a major role in moving the campers as the city made a major effort to offer services to those who needed and requested help. 

But like most RV clearances, multiple efforts need to be made and continued to ensure permanent evacuation of these vehicles that for the most part are out-of-state individuals. 

CD-11 has been diligent in addressing the situation on the northside of Washington, as the County of Los Angeles has been lax at times. 

This is why it was so important for the Venice Neighborhood Council to go on the record and offer the residents of Washington Boulevard the support necessary to combat a backslide, and new wave of illegal RVs and encampments. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and exclusively covers the current encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block or street? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com

Related Posts
News, Video

 (Video) Main Street Gears Up for Celebrations, Invites Palisadians for 2025 July 4th Parade

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

The Event–Which Celebrates 150 Years of Santa Monica Cityhood–Runs from City Hall Down Main Street Main Street Gears Up for...
Dining, News

Tony P’s Dockside Grill to Close This Weekend After 28 Years in Marina del Rey

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

In a farewell letter, Palermo described the closure as “bittersweet,” expressing gratitude for decades of community support. Tony P’s Dockside...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Burglary Suspects Sought in Santa Monica Coffee Shop Burglary

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Police noted a similar burglary occurred at Amai Coffee three months ago, and a nearby business, Dr. T House Santa...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Rosalyn Phipps
Hard, News

Palisades Flowers Raises Over $10K, Nears Goal After Fire Destroys Shop

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

The blaze claimed the shop’s delivery van, tools, plants, and flowers, erasing a space that Phipps said was more than...
News, Video

(Video) WISE & Healthy Aging Helps Loved Ones Boost Their Quality of Life

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

July 4th Fireworks, Cruises and Rooftop Celebration Coming to Marina del Rey This Independence Day

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Festive features include synchronized music, public shuttles, and $1 Summer WaterBus rides throughout the harbor Marina del Rey will mark...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Venice Council, Councilwoman Park Condemn ICE Raids Amid Community Unrest

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Community Leaders Demand Action to Protect Immigrant Rights The Venice Neighborhood Council approved a motion on June 17 condemning Immigration...
News, Video

(Video) Food Fight: Chefs Join Forces to Raise Money to Protect Immigrant Families in Venice

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Estrano, Little Dynamite, Sunday Gravy, Kabob Senpai Answer the Call From Turk’s Pizza Party. Dave Turkel Put This Food Resistance...
News, Video

(Video) This is Downtown Palisades Six Months After the Devastating Wildfires

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

With Only a Few Businesses Remaining and Reopened, The Once-Idyllic District is Still Mostly Charred Remains With Only a Few...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Venice Artbeat Fest to Celebrate Community Arts and Music Next Month

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

The event, described as a blend of micro-festival and block party, will feature live performances, visual artists and nonprofits  The...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Committee to Vote on Liquor License for Lincoln Boulevard Business

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

The case is currently on hold pending the committee’s review The Venice Neighborhood Services Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Trends Emerge in Palisades as Rebuild Begins

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

With an estimated 2,000 properties affected by the fires, these initial sales represent only a fraction of what’s expected In...
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Begin AI-Powered Bus Lane Enforcement in July

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

The program follows a 45-day pilot conducted earlier this year along Lincoln Boulevard, where 511 potential violations were identified, though...
News, Video

(Video Recap) Venice Summer Fest Transforms Four Blocks into a Hub of Vendors and Entertainment

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

The Event is One of Three in the Venice Fest Series Coming to Mar Vista This Year The Event is...
News

Sculptor-Designed Marina Del Rey Beach Home Hits Market for Nearly $10M

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence, known as Shore House, features black glass windows across two wings A 6,603-square-foot beachfront home, designed...

