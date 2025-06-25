Venice Shorts: RVs Reappear Along Washington Boulevard Despite “Tow Away Zone” Placards

Despite The City’s Best Efforts, Mobile Vehicles Keep Coming Back

By Nick Antonicello

The battle to keep Washington Boulevard cleared and clean continues despite the city’s best efforts in cooperation with Councilwoman Traci Park’s (CD-11) office.

The photo here shows two new vehicles recently parked just east of Abbot Kinney on the northside of Washington.

This photo was taken Tuesday morning (6.24).

A major transformation took place several weeks ago when “tow away zone” placards were posted as dozens of vehicles relocated from a high of about forty to single digit campers. The signs played a major role in moving the campers as the city made a major effort to offer services to those who needed and requested help.

But like most RV clearances, multiple efforts need to be made and continued to ensure permanent evacuation of these vehicles that for the most part are out-of-state individuals.

CD-11 has been diligent in addressing the situation on the northside of Washington, as the County of Los Angeles has been lax at times.

This is why it was so important for the Venice Neighborhood Council to go on the record and offer the residents of Washington Boulevard the support necessary to combat a backslide, and new wave of illegal RVs and encampments.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and exclusively covers the current encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block or street? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com