Tony P’s Dockside Grill to Close This Weekend After 28 Years in Marina del Rey

Tony P’s Dockside Grill, a cherished Marina del Rey waterfront restaurant, will permanently close on June 29, 2025, offering patrons one final weekend to visit the beloved establishment.

The closure marks the end of a 28-year legacy for the restaurant, which opened on Super Bowl Sunday in 1997 and became a community staple known for its hearty cuisine, vibrant sports bar, and scenic harbor views. Owners Tony Palermo and Craig Ringwood invited patrons to stop by before the doors shut for good, urging them to “raise a toast to the end of an era.”

In a farewell letter from April, Palermo described the closure as “bittersweet,” expressing gratitude for decades of community support. “We hope these final weeks are a celebration of all we have been through together,” he wrote. The restaurant has been a hub for local events, youth program sponsorships, and has earned numerous hospitality and service awards over the years.

Palermo and Ringwood, who met in 1975 as cooks in Detroit, moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s and opened their first restaurant, Teasers, in 1985. They launched Tony P’s in 1997 after purchasing and remodeling a former Charlie Brown’s location in Marina del Rey. Palermo has been recognized for his leadership in civic and industry organizations, cementing the restaurant’s deep community ties.

With the closure approaching this Sunday, Tony P’s encouraged patrons to visit for one last meal or drink to celebrate its nearly three-decade run.