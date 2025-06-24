(Video) WISE & Healthy Aging Helps Loved Ones Boost Their Quality of Life

See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults
See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults. pic.twitter.com/YHK5DYxyRm— Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) June 25, 2025
See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults
See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults. pic.twitter.com/YHK5DYxyRm— Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) June 25, 2025
June 25, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Police noted a similar burglary occurred at Amai Coffee three months ago, and a nearby business, Dr. T House Santa...
June 25, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The blaze claimed the shop’s delivery van, tools, plants, and flowers, erasing a space that Phipps said was more than...
Festive features include synchronized music, public shuttles, and $1 Summer WaterBus rides throughout the harbor Marina del Rey will mark...
Community Leaders Demand Action to Protect Immigrant Rights The Venice Neighborhood Council approved a motion on June 17 condemning Immigration...
Estrano, Little Dynamite, Sunday Gravy, Kabob Senpai Answer the Call From Turk’s Pizza Party. Dave Turkel Put This Food Resistance...
With Only a Few Businesses Remaining and Reopened, The Once-Idyllic District is Still Mostly Charred Remains With Only a Few...
The event, described as a blend of micro-festival and block party, will feature live performances, visual artists and nonprofits The...
The case is currently on hold pending the committee’s review The Venice Neighborhood Services Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee...
With an estimated 2,000 properties affected by the fires, these initial sales represent only a fraction of what’s expected In...
The program follows a 45-day pilot conducted earlier this year along Lincoln Boulevard, where 511 potential violations were identified, though...
The Event is One of Three in the Venice Fest Series Coming to Mar Vista This Year The Event is...
June 22, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence, known as Shore House, features black glass windows across two wings A 6,603-square-foot beachfront home, designed...
Licis, also the 2022 “Arnold Strongman Classic” champion, will undertake the feat to showcase his strength Strongman Martins Licis, the...
The warning applies to the first weekend of summer Transportation officials are warning travelers on the Pacific Coast Highway through...
Rebel Architects: From Venice to the World Stage* delves into the evolution of Los Angeles architecture In a celebration of...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Police noted a similar burglary occurred at Amai Coffee three months ago, and a nearby business, Dr. T House Santa...Read more
Preliminary findings suggest the shooting was a targeted, isolated incident stemming from a verbal altercation earlier that evening between the...Read more