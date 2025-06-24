Venice Council, Councilwoman Park Condemn ICE Raids Amid Community Unrest

Community Leaders Demand Action to Protect Immigrant Rights

The Venice Neighborhood Council approved a motion on June 17 condemning Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Venice and greater Los Angeles, citing warrantless raids, community surveillance, and arrests without judicial oversight. The motion, introduced by council members Sarah Mahir and Lisa Redmond, aims to address fear and trauma among residents, particularly in immigrant and undocumented communities.

The council’s resolution criticizes ICE actions for potentially violating constitutional protections, including Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures, and Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment guarantees of due process. It highlights Venice’s diverse population and the contributions of immigrants to the neighborhood’s social, cultural, and economic fabric. The motion urges city officials, including Councilwoman Traci Park, Mayor Karen Bass, and Police Chief Jim McDonnell, to investigate ICE activities, oppose those undermining civil liberties, and provide legal resources for affected residents.

Councilwoman Park, representing Council District 11, acknowledged the unrest in a recent newsletter, noting that immigration sweeps have caused families to fear, workers to stay home, and economic disruptions, including the cancellation of events like Go Skate Day in Venice Beach.

“It was another difficult week as immigration sweeps continued to drive unrest and escalate political tensions,” Park wrote. She directed residents to immigration resources on her website, including “Know Your Rights” materials in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Arabic, and contact information for organizations like the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN).

Park’s office has also conducted outreach over the past two weeks, checking on families, workers, and businesses across CD11. Her website lists key immigration aid organizations and policies, such as LAPD Special Orders 40 and 1, and the Sanctuary City Ordinance, which limit local law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE. State laws like SB 54 (California Values Act) and the CA DREAM Act further protect undocumented residents’ rights to education and housing.

The Venice Neighborhood Council committed to working with local officials to ensure Venice remains a safe and welcoming community for all, regardless of immigration status. Park emphasized unity, stating, “Councilwoman Traci Park is committed to protecting the dignity and rights of every Angeleno. Let’s stand together — informed, prepared, and united.”