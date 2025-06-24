June 25, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Venice Council, Councilwoman Park Condemn ICE Raids Amid Community Unrest

Community Leaders Demand Action to Protect Immigrant Rights

The Venice Neighborhood Council approved a motion on June 17 condemning Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Venice and greater Los Angeles, citing warrantless raids, community surveillance, and arrests without judicial oversight. The motion, introduced by council members Sarah Mahir and Lisa Redmond, aims to address fear and trauma among residents, particularly in immigrant and undocumented communities.

The council’s resolution criticizes ICE actions for potentially violating constitutional protections, including Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures, and Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment guarantees of due process. It highlights Venice’s diverse population and the contributions of immigrants to the neighborhood’s social, cultural, and economic fabric. The motion urges city officials, including Councilwoman Traci Park, Mayor Karen Bass, and Police Chief Jim McDonnell, to investigate ICE activities, oppose those undermining civil liberties, and provide legal resources for affected residents.

Councilwoman Park, representing Council District 11, acknowledged the unrest in a recent newsletter, noting that immigration sweeps have caused families to fear, workers to stay home, and economic disruptions, including the cancellation of events like Go Skate Day in Venice Beach.

“It was another difficult week as immigration sweeps continued to drive unrest and escalate political tensions,” Park wrote. She directed residents to immigration resources on her website, including “Know Your Rights” materials in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Arabic, and contact information for organizations like the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN).

Park’s office has also conducted outreach over the past two weeks, checking on families, workers, and businesses across CD11. Her website lists key immigration aid organizations and policies, such as LAPD Special Orders 40 and 1, and the Sanctuary City Ordinance, which limit local law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE. State laws like SB 54 (California Values Act) and the CA DREAM Act further protect undocumented residents’ rights to education and housing.

The Venice Neighborhood Council committed to working with local officials to ensure Venice remains a safe and welcoming community for all, regardless of immigration status. Park emphasized unity, stating, “Councilwoman Traci Park is committed to protecting the dignity and rights of every Angeleno. Let’s stand together — informed, prepared, and united.”

Related Posts
Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Burglary Suspects Sought in Santa Monica Coffee Shop Burglary

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Police noted a similar burglary occurred at Amai Coffee three months ago, and a nearby business, Dr. T House Santa...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Rosalyn Phipps
Hard, News

Palisades Flowers Raises Over $10K, Nears Goal After Fire Destroys Shop

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

The blaze claimed the shop’s delivery van, tools, plants, and flowers, erasing a space that Phipps said was more than...
News, Video

(Video) WISE & Healthy Aging Helps Loved Ones Boost Their Quality of Life

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

July 4th Fireworks, Cruises and Rooftop Celebration Coming to Marina del Rey This Independence Day

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Festive features include synchronized music, public shuttles, and $1 Summer WaterBus rides throughout the harbor Marina del Rey will mark...
News, Video

(Video) Food Fight: Chefs Join Forces to Raise Money to Protect Immigrant Families in Venice

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Estrano, Little Dynamite, Sunday Gravy, Kabob Senpai Answer the Call From Turk’s Pizza Party. Dave Turkel Put This Food Resistance...
News, Video

(Video) This is Downtown Palisades Six Months After the Devastating Wildfires

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

With Only a Few Businesses Remaining and Reopened, The Once-Idyllic District is Still Mostly Charred Remains With Only a Few...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Venice Artbeat Fest to Celebrate Community Arts and Music Next Month

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

The event, described as a blend of micro-festival and block party, will feature live performances, visual artists and nonprofits  The...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Committee to Vote on Liquor License for Lincoln Boulevard Business

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

The case is currently on hold pending the committee’s review The Venice Neighborhood Services Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Trends Emerge in Palisades as Rebuild Begins

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

With an estimated 2,000 properties affected by the fires, these initial sales represent only a fraction of what’s expected In...
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Begin AI-Powered Bus Lane Enforcement in July

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

The program follows a 45-day pilot conducted earlier this year along Lincoln Boulevard, where 511 potential violations were identified, though...
News, Video

(Video Recap) Venice Summer Fest Transforms Four Blocks into a Hub of Vendors and Entertainment

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

The Event is One of Three in the Venice Fest Series Coming to Mar Vista This Year The Event is...
News

Sculptor-Designed Marina Del Rey Beach Home Hits Market for Nearly $10M

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence, known as Shore House, features black glass windows across two wings A 6,603-square-foot beachfront home, designed...
News

Strongman to Pull 34,680-Pound Bus at Santa Monica Pier

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

Licis, also the 2022 “Arnold Strongman Classic” champion, will undertake the feat to showcase his strength  Strongman Martins Licis, the...
News

Malibu Traffic Delays Expected: REPORT

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

The warning applies to the first weekend of summer Transportation officials are warning travelers on the Pacific Coast Highway through...
News

Exploring Los Angeles’ Architectural Evolution: A New Documentary Series and Trail

June 21, 2025

Read more
June 21, 2025

Rebel Architects: From Venice to the World Stage* delves into the evolution of Los Angeles architecture In a celebration of...

