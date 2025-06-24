June 24, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Venice Committee to Vote on Liquor License for Lincoln Boulevard Business

The case is currently on hold pending the committee’s review

The Venice Neighborhood Services Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee will hold a virtual meeting on June 26 at 7:00 p.m. to vote on a conditional use permit for a business at 1709 S. Lincoln Blvd. 

The meeting, conducted via Zoom, will focus on Case Number ZA-2025-607-CUB, which requests authorization for the off-sale of beer, wine, and distilled spirits, as well as instructional tastings.

The application, filed on Jan. 30, by Cale Palmer Margol of 47RONIN, LLC, seeks a Class 2 Conditional Use Permit for a Type 21 ABC license for off-site alcohol sales and a Type 86 ABC license for instructional tastings. The case is currently on hold pending the committee’s review. 

LUPC meetings occur on the first Thursday of each month unless otherwise noted. 

Residents can submit public comments by emailing LUPC@venicenc.org, referencing the project address (1709 S. Lincoln Blvd.) and case number (ZA-2025-607-CUB) in the subject line.

in Hard, News
